Plans to expand Enid’s landfill are coinciding with ongoing city efforts to ease methane amounts in the trash hill that have risen beyond state compliance levels.
As approved by city commissioners Tuesday night, Civil and Environmental Consultants will receive $15,255 to perform a site assessment and survey work on 150 acres of city-owned farmland bordering the southwest side of the existing landfill.
CEC has 90 days from notice to proceed to complete this assessment, as phase one to add the property to the currently permitted area located off East Southgate.
Not including the yet-to-be-assessed acreage, the city’s landfill property is about 150 total acres, its permitted trash hill on 45-50 of those acres. An additional 10-12 acres are used for brush and wood debris. About 20 cells make up the landfill, supervisor Tim Stephens said Thursday.
Permit approval for the expansion will be three to five years down the line, Stephens said.
Meanwhile, methane levels rising out of compliance in trash cells on the landfill’s south side have presented a more immediate dilemma, engineers told city commissioners in a study session Tuesday.
The natural process of decomposition in the landfill creates mixtures of the chemical compound CH4, or methane, various levels of which landfill employees monitor and report monthly to the state Department of Environmental Quality.
Five passive vents were initially installed in May 2017 near one of the landfill’s 12 gas probes, to mitigate rising levels of air concentration, which Stephens said at higher amounts would eventually feed into the ground and begin affecting surrounding properties.
Wade Miller with SCS Engineers said this resulted in an initial decrease of methane levels before again rising out of ODEQ compliance.
City workers then began putting together another remediation plan with ODEQ: installing a unit that would, in layman’s terms, suck out the gas, clean it and release harmless portions to meet ODEQ’s 5%-7% of methane emissions in air concentration, Stephens said.
Estimated at $140,000 to build, this cleaning process would’ve been the first and least costly of four steps to lower levels — the last, most expensive being to burn material, Stephens said.
However, last spring, he said Sparq Natural Gas then approached the city with a different idea: Why not also then sell the leftover gas to the gas company?
Because ODEQ has as a result placed a landfill gas remediation plan deadline of Feb. 7, engineers from the city, Sparq and SCS will move forward with the second of two remedial options commissioners heard Tuesday.
This option would see $2.05 million installation of a gas-to-energy system with 51 extraction wells in a collection well field. Construction would last a year and a half on the northwest side of the landfill, Sparq CEO Norman Herrera said.
In exchange for Sparq owning and operating the gas technology and collection pipeline, the company would install the system and incur the $2.05 million cost, instead of the city of Enid. Sparq also would be responsible as developer for paying taxes on gross production, Herrera said.
The city would then be responsible for running the landfill over a proposed 30-year lease agreement, and would then receive three-sixteenths royalty for sale of methane gas at the facility to natural gas company OneOK, conservatively estimated Tuesday at $100,000 a year.
Supervisor Stephens said this process to sell the gas to the company for a royalty gross has become common in other landfills such as Oklahoma City’s.
“It’s kind of a win-win thing for us,” Stephens said of the deal. “I definitely think we’re turning lemons into lemonade. Especially when we’re looking at something that was going to cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars to remediate.”
Sparq would also enter an agreement with a third-party employer to allocate allowances for well repairs and creations, back-office accounting and bookkeeping.
Miller said the state would likely not have issue with extending ODEQ’s February deadline by a year and a half once they learn of the installation project.
Residents to the northwest shouldn’t expect any disruption from noise, odor or drilling work, he said.
Miller and Herrera said they plan to return and present an agreement to the commission in mid-April with city engineering head Chris Gdanski.
Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings also requested the engineers provide a pro forma of production and figures such as gas volume, sales and royalty percentage, keeping in mind the gas market could be different a year from now.
Enid residents receive 12 free trips a year and to avoid fees, must present a current utility bill upon entrance, located at 1313 E. Southgate. During the winter, the landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and until 2 p.m. on holidays.
