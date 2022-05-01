The city of Enid will have a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 W. Park.
Materials that will be accepted are pharmaceuticals; pesticides and herbicides; oil-based paints and stains; lawn care products; pool chemicals; old fuels; craft and hobby supplies.
Recyclables that will be accepted are cardboard, paper, aluminum cans, tin cans and No. 1 and No. 2 plastic.
Materials that will not be accepted are commercial waste; ammunition and explosives; medical and infectious waste; radioactive waste; and mixed chemicals.
A collection lane and exit will be marked at 100 W. Park. For more information, go to Enid.org/HazardousWaste CollectionDay.
