ENID, Okla. — Officials say the end appears to be nigh for the city of Enid’s years-long legal dispute that has delayed construction on the city’s massive Kaw Lake water pipeline.
On June 20, the Oklahoma State Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from Osage County landowner Dr. James Merrifield to overturn a lower court ruling that had allowed the city to condemn his property under state eminent domain laws.
State justices voted 7-1 to deny further reviewing the petition for certiorari interlocutory order, which Merrifield’s attorneys had filed at the end of April. The petition had asked the court to overturn a county district court judge’s February decision that the city could build the 70-mile pipeline through a 50-foot easement across 3 acres of his rural property.
During several hearings in Pawhuska last winter, his attorneys had argued that the project wasn’t a public necessity because some of the pipeline water would be sold to Koch Fertilizer; that the condemnation was an unconstitutional taking; and that the court lacked proper jurisdiction under the 2020 McGirt ruling.
With June’s appeal denial, construction can begin on the pipeline through Merrifield’s land, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Thursday.
“This is a public project, so we believe it was always in the realm of eminent domain. We don’t like to use eminent domain, but in this case, we couldn’t reach an agreement with (Merrifield),” Gilbert said. “We’re happy the case is winding down, and we’re happy the court has ruled in our favor at this point.”
June’s decision also is the third of Merrifield’s three appeal requests the court has rejected.
Justices had denied another petition for cert last January over a declaratory judgment Merrifield requested in 2019, in order to prevent the then-future condemnation; a request to transfer Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate also was rejected in September 2021.
The city of Enid also will move forward with a possible jury trial to debate the amount to be awarded to Merrifield as just compensation for the condemnation, as allowed under state statute.
The city’s condemnation attorney, Danny Williams, filed a motion Wednesday for the district court to set a scheduling conference date, asking Tate to determine when a jury trial will be held.
As required by state statute for condemnation hearings, commissioners appointed by the court had already awarded $47,700 in just compensation to Merrifield for the city to acquire the perpetual 50-foot utility easement, as well as a 50-foot temporary construction easement, on his property. Gilbert said this award was deposited with the district court months ago, but could change amounts.
He also said the city still would be able to settle with Merrifield without going to trial, but construction would begin regardless of the outcome.
“The city will work very closely with him as we go forward because it’s not our intent to destroy his land,” he said. “He’s been very good to work with — we just disagree about whether his property can be used for the pipeline or not.”
The city began the eminent domain process in January 2020 when attorneys filed a petition for condemnation of Merrifield’s property, but the retired Ponca City orthodontist had opposed the pipeline project for years before.
In June 2019, Merrifield had requested an initial injunction to keep city workers from entering the property to survey the land for environmental impact studies. Tate later granted another injunction during the condemnation case, then a third during the appeals process once Merrifield paid $500,000 in bonds.
Following two public forums in April 2017 — as the city was beginning contacting landowners over acquiring private rights-of-way — Merrifield submitted a comment that any person going onto his land would be considered trespassing, and their actions would be “physically prevented.”
He then sent a letter refusing to allow the pipeline to cross his land to the city, received May 4, 2017. He then claimed, among several reasons, that zebra mussels from Kaw Lake would invade his private lake if the underground pipeline burst and that pecan trees used by deers he hunts on his land would be removed.
Gilbert said the city preferred to use condemnation instead of rerouting the pipeline around Merrifield’s land.
“More so than the cost, the issue would’ve been, we would’ve had to acquire property from someone else,” Gilbert said. “Our problem was always, ‘This is the best route, the law allows us to do this,’ so therefore, this one, going through condemnation process was, we thought, the way to go. … And it’s taken a long time and a lot of money, but we’re close to the end.”
