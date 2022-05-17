Enid passed the entirety of its fiscal year budget with little ado Tuesday.
Without suggesting any major changes, Enid city commissioners approved the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget and myriad trust authority financial plans with unanimous, 7-0 votes in quick succession during Tuesday night’s meeting.
“This is a huge, aggressive budget,” Commissioner Jerry Allen said after the first vote jointly passing the city of Enid budget and Vance Development Authority’s financial plan. Last year’s city budget was passed at a 5-2 vote.
Commissioners then approved the proposed 2022-23 financial plans for Enid Municipal Authority, Enid Economic Development Authority and Enid Public Transportation Authority.
Including in next year’s budget is over $15 million in major capital improvement projects to pay for fixing city roads, stormwater channels and waterlines — including two lines running along Cherokee and Oklahoma between 7th and Lakeview in eastern Enid.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the street and alley department’s concrete point repair program also is getting a full $1 million upfront next year, after years of requesting additional funds halfway through the fiscal year.
“I think we’re trying to fix a lot of infrastructure,” Gilbert said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ll stretch those dollars as much as we can.”
The city of Enid is budgeting at a slight deficit from expenses, which will be covered by ongoing city fund balances using higher-than-projected tax revenue from this year.
The city expects to receive nearly $14 million more in revenue from sales tax and other funds next year, while spending $9.4 million more than budgeted last year.
A total $184 million is projected in revenue, with $189 million in expenses, including transfers to and from various city funds.
