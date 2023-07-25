City of Enid workers will be painting new stripes on some streets in the next couple of weeks, and officials are urging motorists to be aware.
Work on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, will be on Willow, while work Thursday will be on Willow and Chestnut, according to a tentative schedule released by the city.
The schedule for next week will be: Tuesday, Garland; Aug. 2, Oakwood; Aug. 3, Oakwood; and Aug. 4, Cleveland.
City officials urge people to remember that passing a paint truck is a moving violation, as is passing on the shoulder. Enid Police Department will be patrolling work areas and will issue citations.
People also should not drive on the yellow or white paint. Also, slow down and give yourself time and try to avoid work zones.
