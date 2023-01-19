ENID, Okla. — A local nonprofit organization now has a space to house its after-school youth program.
Enid City Commission approved reallocating Making a Difference’s Community Development Block Grant allocations from 2019 through to the present — $226,544.57 — to provide a building on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus for the after-school program, RedTails, for 10 years.
The reallocation also will fund “needed improvements” so the building, located at the intersection of East Randolph and North University, can be used for RedTails, which is an aviation program.
Kelli Osburn, executive director of Making a Difference, said it’s exciting to now have the space for RedTails.
“Now, to finally have a building after all this time — that gives us lots of room to grow,” Osburn said. “We’re really excited to launch the RedTails program out of the new building. ... We really feel like now we have an opportunity to truly make a difference within the community with the additional space.”
Making a Difference had been slated to move into the Great Plains Bank after the city of Enid bought the building at 402 W. Broadway in October 2020.
The building needed several costly renovations before spaces could be leased to tenants, and in early 2022, Making a Difference canceled plans for a future lease agreement with the city to use the building for its after-school program.
In May 2022, the city of Enid sold the building for $275,000, and in August of that year, commissioners approved allocating funds from that sale to four local nonprofit organizations, including Making a Difference, to go toward after-school programs for youth in low- and moderate-income families.
“Your organization has been through heck,” Commissioner Jerry Allen said during the meeting to Kinsley Jordan, a Making a Difference board member who gave a presentation of RedTails. “Now, you have a home. You have a place where you can thrive. ... Thank you for hanging in there with us and letting us go through what we had to, to get you to where you are today. You’re going to take off from here.”
RedTails, Jordan said during the meeting, gives “flight to the future of youth of the Enid area.” It will teach middle-school students STEM tools, career pathways and personal life development skills.
Osburn said RedTails likely will begin operating out of the new building before the rest of Making a Difference moves in, but the goal is to have everything functioning in a few months.
CARES CV2 funds of $69,000 have been allocated to NOC to provide an HVAC system for the building.
Making a Difference will retain $17,000 for youth services for 2022, and the previous allocations not expended from previous years — $137,305.81 — will be used for the facility improvements, maintenance and the lease.
Contracts to award the $226,544.57 of CDBG’s Entitlement Grant Award funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Making a Difference also were approved Thursday evening.
The funds will be paid directly to NOC to provide the building for Making a Difference and will pay for operation and maintenance costs, improvements to the building and the 10-year lease.
Commissioners also approved a payment for services between the city of Enid, Making a Difference and NOC.
The funds are part of the Entitlement Grant Award but also include prior year funds reallocated to Making a Difference with the current year funds.
The city of Enid, as an entitlement community, received an allocation of $454,486 in CDBG funds for fiscal year 2022, and Making a Difference was awarded $75,030.57, and $151,514 in prior years that is being reallocated to the contract for the total of $226,544.57 to pay the 10-year lease and provide after-school program facility improvements for Enid youth.
