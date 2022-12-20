A section of Enid’s popular trail system soon will have interactive artwork alongside it.
On Tuesday, Enid City Commission approved a $29,770 contract with Kelly Tompkins, of Hive Appeal, and Emme Hughes, of EH Metal Works, for the art project, which includes Butterfly Bars, a Caterpillar Pathway and Study Circles, that will go along the Enid Trails System.
Tompkins and Hughes said they hope the art pieces, which celebrate that Enid is on the monarch butterfly’s migration path, will draw more people to the trail and brighten people’s experience.
“This will honestly just be a great stamp on Enid,” Hughes said.
Tompkins, a muralist whose father has always been a metal worker, said she had been wanting to get into designing metal art when she met Hughes, a metalworker who learned to weld from her grandfather, at an Enid Women in Business networking event last fall.
In April, Public Arts Commission of Enid requested proposals from artists interested in adding artwork to Enid Trails System, which spans from Oakwood to Van Buren, so Tompkins and Hughes got to work.
“We’re almost 30 years apart in age, so I think it’s pretty cool for us to come together to create these,” Tompkins said.
After reviewing two submissions, PACE voted in September to approve the art project Tompkins, Hughes collaborated on and submitted.
Tompkins and Hughes said they wanted to start fairly small to see the community’s reaction, so the two put their creative minds together, drew up several ideas and narrowed those down to the three art pieces approved Tuesday.
According to Tompkins and Hughes, the $10,950 Butterfly Bars will provide a sleek piece of art with a burst of color that beckons those on the Enid Trails System to stop and stretch since the art can be touched; the $9,000 Caterpillar Pathway, a playful interpretation of a monarch caterpillar, provides a fun, colorful experience on the trail; and the $9,820 Study Circles, which could be interpreted as a chrysalis, are modern, colorful and reimagined seating for reading and relaxing on the trail.
“The triad of art pieces could be used as an education tool, stylistically representing the lifecycle of a monarch butterfly,” the duo said.
More steps need to be taken before the art pieces are placed along the Enid Trails System between Parkway and Van Buren, but Tompkins and Hughes anticipate they’ll be up along the trail by spring in 2023.
Tompkins designed the 3D renderings, and Hughes will handle the metal fabrication, including cutting, welding, smoothing edges and preparing the works for installation. After the three art pieces are sandblasted, Tompkins and her husband Ty will paint them with an enamel coating before being installed.
“I’m elated with this plan,” Commissioner Jerry Allen said Tuesday, “because you can jump on it. You can climb on it. … You can do all kinds of interesting things around it. It’s not complicated, and sometimes, that’s the most fun for a kid.”
