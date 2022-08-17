ENID, Okla. — Four local nonprofit organizations will receive funds, allocated from the recent sale of a downtown building, to go toward after-school programs for youth.
Enid city commissioners on Tuesday evening voted 5-2 to approve four contracts to administer $62,500 each to Booker T. Washington Community Center, Zoe Kids Café, Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma and Making a Difference for after-school youth programs for youth in low- and moderate-income families.
The total $250,000 came from the city’s general fund reserve from the sale of the Great Plains Bank building, located at 402 W. Broadway.
In December 2020, city commissioners unanimously approved the $250,000 purchase from Great Plains Bank.
The initial intent was to use the building to house nonprofits for an after-school youth program, but those plans were canceled earlier this year after scrutiny over the building.
In May, commissioners approved selling the building for $275,000. The city spent $384,359.39, which included the initial purchase, in total on the building and netted about $17,000 from the sale.
At Tuesday’s meeting, 25 people signed up for public comment, with most voicing the need for more after-school programs for youth and sharing the impact local nonprofits’ youth programs have had on them, and some opposing spending the general reserve funds on the programs.
Commissioners Scott Orr and Rob Stallings voted in opposition Tuesday evening, with Orr saying although help is needed, “the solution is not to throw government money at social programs” and that he wanted plans and mission statements before doling out the $250,000.
“We can help in different ways, but I don’t think just giving them money is the solution,” Orr said. “Long-term, it’s not going to solve the problem. ... I just think we’re jumping the gun here, and we need to look at this before we start throwing a quarter-of-a-million dollars around.”
Public hearings were held earlier this year for interested parties to apply for and request Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Only 15% of CDBG funds received can be spent on programming.
The nonprofits that received the funds Tuesday evening for after-school youth programs were the only four that applied for that 15% of the CDBG funding, said Commissioner Derwin Norwood, who also serves as chairman of the CDBG Funding Committee, and Assistant City Manager Scott Morris.
“Since you can only put 15% in on their requests, we can’t ever, never, get near what their needs are,” said Commissioner Jerry Allen, who also serves on the CDBG Funding Committee, “so this was an avenue to do that. We put the money out. We got the money back. We wanted to put the money in the hands of those … groups that have actual after-school programs.”
According to the contracts — effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023 — the nonprofits shall provide accessible, affordable after-school programs, which will include tutoring and recreational activities, for Enid youth in low- and moderate-income families.
The expenditures of the contracts will be administered by the CDBG coordinator as a continuation of ongoing after-school youth programs.
Covered expenditures include transportation fees and costs, insurance, utilities, purchases of equipment and supplies, activity fees paid to third-parties and project delivery costs.
