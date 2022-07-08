City OKs $4.5M settlement with Ponca Tribe for final Kaw Lake pipeline pieces

ENID, Okla. — With a $4.2 million settlement to an Oklahoma tribal nation approved Thursday, the city of Enid has now cleared the way for construction to wholly proceed on the massive Kaw Lake water pipeline without facing future legal challenges.

Enid city commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a joint resolution ratifying an agreement that will grant the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma a settlement of $4.2 million, as payment for the tribe’s forbearance from proceeding in court over the pipeline’s construction and operation on tribal land in Kay County.

After the 7-0 vote, Commissioner Jerry Allen called the forbearance agreement “a wonderful resolution to the problem that we had.”

The city had long sought to acquire four tracts of land in Kay County that were partly owned by the Ponca Tribe, but leaders of both parties found themselves at an impasse in the last year in talks over the properties.

“This was a very tenuous area, and it saves us a tremendous amount of money,” Allen said. “They get some money out of the thing, and we get permission to go across their land. And when you’re a sovereign nation, you get to decide who does what on your property, just like everyone else has agreed to let us across theirs.”

The commission also voted to accept the rights-of-way permits for the Kay County land tract easements on Thursday. The tribe will be paid a total additional $7,200 as compensation, based on undivided property interest percentages shared with private landowners.

The commission on June 21 had given settlement authority to City Manager Jerald Gilbert, City Attorney Carol Lahman and City Commissioner Rob Stallings, who served as mayor pro-tempore at the meeting.

Two days later, the group met with the tribal leadership to reach the settlement. The same day, the seven voting members of the tribe’s governing body, the Ponca Tribal Business Committee, unanimously approved a draft of the same resolution.

Committee Chairman Oliver Little Cook also that day signed the four easement offer acceptance letters, which allowed the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to grant the city of Enid the rights-of-way.

Little Cook told the News & Eagle he believed the agreement was favorable to both parties.

“The Ponca Tribe, we look forward to working with the city of Enid in future endeavors, who knows? We’re glad to work with them,” Little Cook said. “We wanted to be good partners with them.”

Half of the Ponca’s forbearance amount is to be paid upon the BIA’s approval of the easements, and the final payment, as well as payments to all land owners for the four parcels, are to be paid by Aug. 31, 2023.

In exchange for compensation, a forbearance agreement keeps the paying party from being sued in court. In this case, the Ponca Tribe would not file lawsuits against the city for using the rights-of-way on the land tracts, of which the nation has partial ownership.

The agreement marks the second time the city of Enid has settled with an Indigenous sovereign nation rather than participate in legal action over the Kaw Lake project’s land acquisitions.

In May 2021, Enid also entered into a $1 million forbearance agreement with the Osage Nation so that the latter would not take legal action as part of a larger water rights dispute between the tribe and the state of Oklahoma.

The city also gave the Pawhuska-based tribal nation the option to use part of the lake’s capacity, if requested. The money would then fund constructing two water access points along the pipeline.

Like the Osage’s forbearance agreement, an additional stipulation in Thursday’s deal held that the city would release its road crossing easement along Fountain Road in Kay County, which was acquired on June 13.

Commissioners had yet to approve the several road crossing rights-of-way, Gilbert said.

Gilbert said with four of the 230-plus total easement parcels approved Thursday — as well as all 25 parcels for Enid’s water main on Chestnut now acquired — the city is now at 100% acquisition of properties for pipeline construction.

“It really clears the way,” he said.

Crossing just over 8 acres of land in Kay County, the tracts in question were at the center of the years-long negotiations between the city and the Ponca Tribe — the final pieces of a puzzle the city had attempted to complete in order to build the 70-mile pipeline.

Construction already began earlier this year along all segments of the pipeline and at the lake, as well as at the city’s new water treatment center on West Chestnut.

+2 City: Pipeline construction can begin on Osage Co. land after appeal denial On June 20, the Oklahoma State Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from Osage County landowner Dr. James Merrifield to overturn a lower court ruling that had allowed the city to condemn his property under state eminent domain laws.

The city had already negotiated with the private landowners who also have undivided interest percentages in the properties, but had still been awaiting approval through the BIA, which oversees public real estate acquisitions on behalf of tribal governments.

Permanent and temporary easements on roughly 232 parcels of land, spanning from Kaw Lake to Enid, were needed for the pipeline portion of the project. Commissioners on Thursday also approved accepting two additional easement rights-of-way in eastern Garfield County for minor route changes.

“The monetary agreement will be helpful to us in some of our future economic endeavors that we plan on pursuing,” Little Cook said Thursday.

In November 2018, Gilbert sent a signed update letter to then-Chairman Douglas Rhodd, notifying him that the design and permitting phase was starting. Gilbert, who also sent updates to leaders of the Kaw Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, said it had “been a while” since previous updates about the water project.

In late September 2020, the city of Enid’s land survey firm had offered the Ponca Tribe over $7,200 total for the four parcels located in Kay County, as valued by the nation’s undivided property interest percentages, according to a notice of intent sent to the tribe.

Months later, this offer amount was amended to nearly $10,500 total in a followup letter from the city’s then-engineering director, now including administrative delay compensation.

Both parties paused discussions because of COVID, Gilbert said, before picking up again in early 2021.

Last fall, Enid city commissioners OK’d four resolutions (one for each parcel) authorizing city-hired attorneys to file condemnation petitions in Kay County District Court against the tribe.

No such petitions were ever filed in court, however, as the city decided it was best to not take a tribal nation to court over state eminent domain laws, Gilbert said.

In 2022, city officials met with Ponca tribal leaders at least four times, he said, including at least twice in Ponca City and once in Enid.

Stallings, the city commissioner, said the tribe’s initial offer in April to the city for the rights-of-way had been larger than Thursday’s final $4.2 million settlement.

“The number they started with — and I don’t know if this is public knowledge — but it was a big number,” Stallings said. “Just characterize it as a ‘large sum.’ And we were able to work with them. … They wanted to settle this, too.”

City officials instead decided to — literally — work around the impasse, acquiring right-of-way easements for five alternate parcels, in order to reroute the pipeline around just one of the four parcels on the west bank of the Arkansas River.

These acquisitions, accepted in May and June, totaled roughly $72,300 in costs for land valuation offers and associated estimated damages.

“Up to that point, we were not successful,” Gilbert said.

But with the settlement now reached, Gilbert said the city would keep, but not use, the rights-of-way on the alternate easements. He also said other private land easements were also being sought but wouldn’t be completed.

Last month, commissioners also approved a nearly $1.4 million change order with construction manager Garney Construction, to account for the reroute over the Arkansas, Gilbert confirmed.

Gilbert said a full realignment for all four unacquired Ponca tracts would’ve ultimately cost at least $6 million, and the city also likely would’ve still faced legal issues with the Ponca Tribe, who Gilbert said likely would have contested part of the realignment route over the Fountain Road road crossing permits.

Commissioners also undid most of the $1.38 million change order Thursday night to revert installation to the original pipeline route, aside from already-completed design, surveys and rights-of-way costing nearly $25,000.

While the fifth change order to Garney’s total project contract returned the amount to about $248 million, it left unchanged the project’s three-month delay to January 2024, which was approved with the previous change.