City commissioners on Tuesday night approved a letter of intent for the city of Enid to purchase the downtown Great Plains Bank building for $250,000.
Under the agreement, the bank will continue to lease the building, at 401 W. Broadway, for a year in length until it is able to move into a new facility, which the bank is currently seeking. That proposed lease amount will be negotiated.
The city will also lease a portion of the building facilities to the nonprofit youth program Making a Difference, an after-school and summer youth program focused on middle school children.
A draft lease agreement with the program, also approved Tuesday, will also include shared use of the building’s second-floor conference room. United Way of Northwest Oklahoma currently occupies a suite on the floor.
Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, who motioned to approve the letter and purchase, also proposed modifying the duration of the agreement with the youth program from one year to 10 years.
The city conducted a building inspection and found maintenance issues to be fixed over the next several years. Those will include roofing, bathroom renovation for ADA compliance, and friable asbestos throughout the pipe insulation, floor tiles and ceiling.
The asbestos does not to be remediated for now until it’s disturbed through renovation, said City Manager Jerald Gilbert, who estimated the total remediation at about $330,000 if the city took on all the building repairs at once.
The building will perform a current appraisal if the city will provide documentation of a gift for the difference between the sale price and the current market appraisal.
Doug Parker, bank division president, told commissioners Tuesday he’d estimate the building’s appraisal at $2.7 million based on the bank’s three-year-old, $2.6 million appraisal amount.
Consent items commissioners also approved en masse Tuesday included purchasing 12 2021 Ford Explorers for the Enid Police Department at a total cost of over $500,000; renewing a year of the city of Enid’s third-party employee benefits agreement with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Oklahoma; paying $110,000 to the Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority for an annual county jail service agreement; and rescinding a $2,300 art grant to Mark and Alyson Burrow and voiding an existing contract approved at the last commission meeting.
Commissioners also approved an agreement to be executed between the Enid Public Transportation Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation for funds no greater than $45,513. The agreement will extend through Sept. 30, 2022.
In the prior study session, city planning administrator Chris Bauer said the new Enid skate park, on Randolph and 5th, said construction, now begun, will be completed in seven weeks on Dec. 4, two weeks later than the initial date of Nov. 20.
The park’s construction workers, from Louisiana, have had to deal with the damage from the recent Hurricane Delta to their home state, Bauer said.
