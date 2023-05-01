ENID, Okla. — Enid’s newest city officials and incumbents were sworn in Monday evening, May 1, 2023, during Enid City Commission’s regular meeting.
Municipal Judge James Long administered the oaths of office to Mayor David Mason and Ward 1 Commissioner Judd Blevins, both of whom were elected to their positions earlier this year in February.
Incumbents Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood, who won his reelection on April 4, 2023, and Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings, whose seat was uncontested, also took their oaths before Long.
All four city officials will serve four-year terms through May 3, 2027.
After Mason was sworn in, former Mayor George Pankonin passed him the “Gavel of the Mayor of Enid, Oklahoma,” wishing Mason well during his term.
Mason, in his remarks after sitting down as Enid’s 48th mayor, said he was happy to be elected and thanked Pankonin, his family members and city commissioners, asking the latter to “think big.”
“Please ‘think big’ on what we can do for Enid — not about what we can’t do, but about what we can accomplish if we all strive together for one common good,” he said. “Think about how we can be the city that is the shining star in Northwest Oklahoma that other communities wish they could be like.”
Mason also spoke of what he believes the community expects of him, city commissioners and the local government as a whole and his responsibilities as mayor, which include “the responsibility of decorum.”
“We will maintain order in our meetings, and I will use every means possible to make sure we do,” he said. “You have the right to speak out about any action this council takes or doesn’t take, but you don’t have the right to attack any one individual commissioner. ...
“You have the right to speak out about bigotry, racism and social injustices, all of which I’m opposed to, as well, but this is not the forum to directly attack an individual. We have elections, and we have a process to follow when you think there’s been injustices.”
Ben Ezzell, during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, said “decorum is a shield.”
“The thing about (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) that we all laud is Dr. King pointed out that sometimes, decorum isn’t the right solution,” Ezzell said. “There are times where we have to stand up and point out when things are simply wrong, and being a leader in a community, in a nation, in a state requires, sometimes, standing up and pointing out when things are simply wrong.”
Former Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen gave several remarks before departing from the seat Monday evening.
“I have been so privileged to take this position once again — for a man to have, twice in a lifetime, the opportunity to serve his community has been really extra special,” he said, adding thanks and compliments to his fellow city commissioners, Pankonin and other city officials and employees. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time. I appreciate the citizens of Enid allowing me to serve here, and I’ll see you on the Square.”
Pankonin, during his remarks, gave thanks to Allen for his time on the commission.
“Sometimes, when you run for office, you don’t know until you get there, ‘Oh my God — look how deep this water is,’” Pankonin said. “(Allen) knew how deep the water was, and he came back and gave us four more years.”
A thank-you Reception honoring Pankonin and Allen will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stride Bank Center’s Convention Hall.
Allen also spoke of the time he recently spent in Washington, D.C., where he visited the Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“We’re very fortunate. We have a military that protects all of us. We have a police department that protects all of us,” he said. “There’s no nationality, no race, no creed. Everybody counts, and that’s what this nation was founded on — is inclusivity. Welcome everybody.
“To end that, Mr. Blevins will take his seat here in a few minutes, and he deserves the respect of the office, so I hope you give him the opportunity that I was given many years ago when I first started doing this.”
Monday’s meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on “City of Enid Oklahoma Government” on Facebook.
Blevins said after Monday’s meeting he was thankful for those who helped him during his campaign and for Ward 1 voters.
“I’m going to work hard to represent them and those who did not vote for me, as well as all citizens of Ward 1 and the city of Enid,” he said. “I do, generally, want to focus on the issues that I campaigned on — infrastructure, responsible spending, government efficiency and, most importantly, keeping our young people here. I’m very passionate about that. I think that we lose way too many young people, so I’d like to keep them here in Enid.”
Protest held
Not everyone in Enid supports Blevins, though.
A group of about 75 people gathered outside and inside the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Municipal Complex — Enid’s city hall — in protest of Blevins, who was accused in March 2019 by Right Wing Watch, a research project of People for the American Way, of being the Oklahoma state coordinator of Identity Evropa.
The Southern Poverty Law Center identified Identity Evropa, which was formed in 2016, later renamed to American Identity Movement in 2019 and ultimately disbanded in 2020, as a white nationalist group.
John Gray, chair of ESJC which organized Monday’s event “Hate Has No Home Here,” said the group of people were there “to make a stand.”
“This is not acceptable, and we need to bring attention to this — that it’s not acceptable,” he said.
In a Dec. 30, 2022, statement to the Enid News & Eagle that was published fully in a Jan. 7, 2023, article, Blevins said the RWW article was “a hit piece” by what he called a “leftist outlet.”
After Monday’s meeting, Blevins didn’t make any comments about his alleged involvement with Identity Evropa but said the group of protesters had a right to be there.
“The First Amendment allows them to petition their government with grievance,” Blevins said. “That’s what we’re seeing, and I expect it will continue about not just myself but a lot of issues. I welcome public comment.”
There were several speakers at the protest, including local leaders; Cammeron Kaiser, state leader of Free Mom Hugs; and Michael Korenblit, co-founder of the Respect Diversity Foundation and co-author of “Until We Meet Again: A True Story of Love and Survival in the Holocaust.”
The protest was live-streamed and can be viewed by visiting “Abby Grey Imagery” on Facebook.
Members of the Enid community, as well as out-of-towners, were in attendance, too, such as local resident and ESJC member Cory Keller.
Keller said he was there because “it’s the right thing to do.”
“We need to make sure this community is going the right way,” Keller said. “We have to show love in this community and that the majority of Enid doesn’t want someone in office who has ties to hateful things. We have to show that, as a community, we want love, peace and room for everyone.”
Gray said he hopes the protest helped raise awareness, adding that ESJC will continue to be present in the community.
“We don’t have to throw sticks or stones. We don’t have to be negative — just our presence alone, not just today, but tomorrow and the next day,” Gray said. “If we’re here, and we’re present, then we make a difference.”
