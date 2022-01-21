ENID, Okla. — Though money meant to cover a new waterline through Southern Heights was moved to fund other city projects Thursday, Enid officials assured residents that the pipe replacement still was getting the green light.
The Enid City Commission unanimously voted, 6-0, to reallocate $1.5 million previously budgeted for a new 12-inch pipeline running along Leona Mitchell Boulevard from Garriott to Steele.
Though the waterline already was budgeted, commissioners had voted last month to instead rely on a $4 million forgivable loan from Oklahoma Water Resources Board to fund the $1.8 million total project.
The initial loan forgiveness of up to 25% was determined to be a better deal for the waterline replacement, City Manager Jerald Gilbert explained Thursday. An application for the loan had been submitted since Dec. 21’s approval.
“I assure you, the waterline will be done,” he told meeting attendees. “I’m sorry if we miscommunicated that, that was not our intent.”
If the loan is not approved, city CFO Erin Crawford said the money again would be reallocated from the Enid Municipal Authority fund balance.
Ward 5 City Commissioner Rob Stallings, who also sits on the OWRB board of directors, said he hadn’t heard of any qualms about the loan application from Oklahoma City. The board has yet to approve the application, having not done so Tuesday.
Several residents who’d be affected by the new waterline said they had been confused over Thursday’s re-appropriation, not wanting the Southern Heights neighborhood to get “lost in the shuffle.”
“We don’t want to be like Flint, Michigan, at all,” Lanita Norwood said.
Valerie Toombs said she had been “disheartened” that the funds were being reallocated from the project as water quality and fire flow had long been complaints in the area.
“We still have the same issue,” Toombs said. “It’s a tinder box, let’s be clear. We need help.”
Of the initial $1.5 million, the commission on Thursday decided $250,000 will go to the general fund, to replace the city’s sand and salt building; replace David Allen Memorial Ballpark lighting; and purchase more properties along West Randolph between Van Buren and Johnson.
Additionally, the city’s concrete point repair program will funded $600,000 more; and the capital improvement fund would receive the remaining $650,000 to fund the Pine Street waterline, asbestos remediation at the current Great Plains Bank building and a replacement fuel tank at the city service center.
Commissioners also voted to repeal the city’s unenforced taxicab ordinance, which had been passed in 1994.
