ENID, Okla. — Several city offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday,
Administration offices, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, the Recycle Center and Enid Animal Welfare will be closed Monday.
The landfill will be open on Monday, with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Meadowlake Golf Course will be opened with the first tee time of 7:30 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.
Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not be operating in observance of the holiday.
Residents are reminded that all trash routes will remain the same for the week and yard waste containers should be set out with normal trash.
