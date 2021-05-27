In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, city of Enid administration offices, Enid Public Transit, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Enid Animal Welfare and the recycle center will be closed.
The landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Meadowlake Golf Course will be open with tee times starting at 7 a.m.
There will be no yard waste pickup on Monday. Due to the holiday, residents can place their green yard waste polycarts out with their blue trash polycarts to be picked up on the same day as the regular trash collection.
City and area leaders and elected officials will honor veterans during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
