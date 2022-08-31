ENID, Okla. — In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the city of Enid administration offices, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Recycle Center and Animal Welfare will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022.
Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not operate in observance of the holiday.
The landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, and Meadowlake Municipal Golf Course will be open, with the first tee time of 7:30 a.m., and close at 8 p.m.
Residents are reminded all trash routes will remain the same, and yard waste containers should be set out with normal trash for this week.
