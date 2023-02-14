City of Enid offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.
In addition, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the Recycle Center will be closed. Enid Public Transportation Authority will not operate Monday.
The landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meadowlake Golf Course will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be no changes to trash schedules for the week.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
•• The News & Eagle Editorial Board meets weekly to form the newspaper's stances on mostly local and state and occasionally national issues.
•• Submit your opinion for publication to editor@enidnews.com. Find out more about submitting letters to the editor at https://www.enidnews.com/opinion/.
Have a question about this opinion piece? Do you see something we missed? Do you have an editorial idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to editor@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.