The city of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023m for the Juneteenth holiday.
Additionally, Enid Public Transportation Authority will not operate Monday.
The landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meadowlake Golf Course will be open, with the first tee time at 7 a.m. The course will close at 9 p.m..
All trash routes will remain the same for the holiday.
