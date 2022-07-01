Most city of Enid offices and services will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022, for the Independence Day holiday.
City of Enid administration offices, Enid Public Transit, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Enid Animal Welfare, the recycle center and the landfill will be closed.
Meadowlake Golf Course will be open, with tee times starting at 7 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.
There will be no yard waste pickup on Monday. City officials said residents should place their green yard waste polycarts out with their blue trash polycarts on their regular trash collection day.
