The city of Enid offers residents several options for recycling their live Christmas trees.
Residents can drop off their trees at the landfill, 1313 E. Southgate, during normal business hours at no cost. Customers will need to have an active city utility bill.
Residents can request a free bulk pickup of their tree by calling Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300 or (580) 616-7301. Trees must be 10 feet away from other objects, and no other other trash or debris is allowed. The fee for bulk pickup for other items is $20 for the first truck.
trees will be recycled into mulch at the landfill. Mulch is free for all residents if loaded by the resident at the landfill. If city equipment is used, there is a $10 equipment fee.
Christmas trees will be accepted at the landfill until the end of January.
