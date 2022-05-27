In observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, city of Enid administration offices, Enid Public Transit, Enid library, Enid Animal Welfare and the recycle center will be closed.
The landfill will be open with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Meadowlake Golf Course will be open with tee times starting at 8 a.m.
There will be no yard waste pickup on Monday, May 30. Due to the holiday, the city reminds residents to place their green yard waste polycarts out with their blue trash polycarts to be picked up on the same day as the regular trash collection.
On behalf of City Manager Jerald Gilbert and staff, have a safe Memorial Day holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.