In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the city of Enid Administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, and the Recycle Center will be closed next Thursday, Dec. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 25, then Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Enid Public Transit will not be operating buses on these days, as well.
The landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, but will be opened with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Meadowlake Golf Course will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, but will be opened from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23-24. In the case of inclement weather, the course will be closed.
All trash routes will remain the same for both holidays. There will be no changes to trash schedules.
