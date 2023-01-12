ENID, Okla. — The City of Enid has secured $8 million in federal funding to aid in the rehabilitation of the Ames waterline and the construction of Kaw Lake water supply projects.
The Ames pipeline is 70 years old and at the end of its design life, according to city engineering officials, who added that it requires immediate attention. The Kaw Lake project has been in the works for several years to shore up the water supply through the city of Enid.
“This congressional appropriation is the first one in more than twenty years for the City and a monumental effort by all involved to get federal funds directly to help pay for city infrastructure,” according to a city press release.
The federal money to offset costs of the projects was due in part to advocacy and support from U.S. Sen. James Inhofe and Congressman Lucas’ advocacy and support, according to city officials.
“Whether it’s military value or resiliency projects that increase mission capabilities, Congressman Lucas has always supported Enid’s efforts to protect and enhance Vance AFB,” said Mike Cooper, executive director of Vance Development Authority.
Lucas said he understands the impact that meaningful spending and policy outcomes can have on the local level.
