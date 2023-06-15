In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, the City of Enid Administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare,Enid Public Library, and Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, June 19.
Additionally, the Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not be operating on Monday, June 19th.
The landfill will be open with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19th.
The Meadowlake Golf Course will be open, and the first tee time will be at 7 a.m. and the course will close at 9 p.m. on Monday.
NOTE: All trash routes will remain the same for the holiday. There will be no changes to trash schedules.
