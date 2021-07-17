ENID, Okla. — Questions continue to linger over an executive session discussion Enid city officials had last month over a 2014 agreement to pay back Love’s Travel Stop with sales tax revenue for utility repairs made to the site of the truck stop.
The deal’s seven-year-long reimbursement period has not started, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said last month, then again Friday.
The agreement Enid city commissioners passed in November 2014 partly hinges on whether the Love’s Travel Stop — and a previously announced, yet still-unbuilt hotel — are both open to the public.
According to the deal, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. would spend more than $900,000 for infrastructure repairs on the site of the truck stop and gas station at 42nd Street and U.S. 412.
In return, the city would then pay back the Tulsa-based company 65% — nearly $600,000 — of those repair costs over a seven-year period, using sales tax revenue specifically generated at Love’s.
Neither Gilbert nor City Attorney Carol Lahman would confirm why that period hadn’t begun, though.
According to the agreement, the revenue reimbursement period would begin when both the then-unbuilt truck stop and nearby hotel were open to the public — or, alternatively, on a new date agreed upon by all parties.
Lahman did not respond to an email from the News & Eagle asking whether the city was renegotiating a new start date with Love’s, or whether either the city or Love’s had initiated this year’s discussions over the agreement.
The truck stop opened alongside a Carl’s Jr. in June 2016, following completed construction on roads, water and sanitary sewer infrastructure that cost Love’s $911,400. The utility work had to begin up to 270 days after purchase of the 74-total-acre property, according to the agreement, which also required Love’s to close on the property before Jan. 30, 2015.
On Dec. 22, 2014, Love’s bought the deeds for two neighboring properties on U.S. 412, from Larry and Richard S. Simpson, for a total $1.3 million, according to the Garfield County Assessor’s Office. A third for 13 acres had been purchased for $200,000 from the trust of Kenneth P. Simpson earlier that October.
No action was taken during last month’s executive session over the Love’s agreement, and the deal would not be discussed in executive session during next Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Gilbert said, but he added it still is an ongoing process.
Within 20 days of the end of the calendar quarter, Love’s would provide monthly state tax returns for that quarter to ERDA, which would review them and provide quarterly payment amounts to the city of Enid. The city would then provide quarterly payments 30 days after the ERDA’s tax returns.
ERDA also referred questions to Gilbert.
In October 2014, Love’s also announced plans for a four-story, 60-room Microtel Inn & Suites operated by the Wyndham brand. The hotel would be located on the east side of U.S. 412, according to Enid Regional Developmental Alliance.
Construction was supposed to begin in fall 2015.
Through its subsidiary, Love’s Hospitality LLC, the company also still owns the latter property directly east of the travel stop.
Love’s spokesperson Chad Previch, over email in June, also did not answer initial questions or follow-ups from the News & Eagle specifically about the city’s agreement — including whether a hotel still was being planned for the 13-acre site or if talks were happening over an earlier reimbursement period start date.
“As you know, Love’s and the city of Enid entered into an incentive agreement to reimburse Love’s for certain expenses related to the development of infrastructure serving Love’s and surrounding properties, to bring our new facility to the community and to spur development,” Previch wrote. “Love’s opened its Enid Travel Stop location in 2016 and has been pleased with the jobs and development in the city it has created to date.”
While the open lot continues to sit undeveloped and covered in tall grass, outside plans have since taken shape to develop the other property near the truck stop.
In March 2020, Love’s sold the second, 10-acre property east of the travel stop for $180,000 to a trucking repair and dealership company.
Summit Truck Group plans to build a heavy truck dealership on the site, representative Dave McGinley said in an email in June.
