The city of Enid has launched channels on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Both channels will appear in full high-definition, giving the public the ability to watch city video content ad-hoc. Video content available will include commission meetings, city events, city news, public meetings, health updates, public service announcements and other videos that will inform, educate and instruct residents, businesses and visitors on government processes.
Residents can access the city of Enid channel with the following steps:
Roku
At the “Home” Screen, scroll down and click the “Search” tab, then type in “City of Enid.”
In the results, click the icon that reads “city of Enid.” You can then click “Add channel” to save it to your “Home” screen or click “Go to channel” to start viewing the channel.
Amazon Fire TV
At the “Home” Screen, scroll over and click the “Search” bar. Type in “City of Enid.”
In the results, click the icon that reads “City of Enid” under Apps & Games. Click “Get-Free to download” to add the channel to Amazon Fire TV. Once installed, you can now open the app or access through “Your Apps & Channels” on the “Home” screen.
