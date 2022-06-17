The city of Enid has two new department heads overseeing regular business at city hall.
After not having a permanent code official since October, the city recently hired Scott Garnand as the Code Department's leader.
The Code Department is responsible for the administration and enforcement of all building codes, issuance of permits for building, electrical, plumbing and mechanical permits, and the inspection of code compliance throughout the building process.
Laura Girty also began Monday as the city's director of the Community Development Block Grant office, which oversees regular state and federal funding allocations to local community programs.
City commissioners are set to vote on the latest round of CDBG federal entitlement funding allocation recommendations, which came to over $450,000 this fiscal year.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, commissioners approved an amended set of code regulations for the city's building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees.
Drafted mainly by Assistant City Manager Scott Morris over the last half year, these fees now are based upon square footage, while the costs of needed inspections are now included.
"They are both very qualified and will be a tremendous benefit to the city of Enid," Morris said of the two new hires Thursday.
Before moving to Enid to take over as code official, Garnand most recently worked as community development director for the city of Piedmont.
Garnand began his municipal career in Bethany, first as a sanitation worker before acquiring his commercial driver's license to drive his own route.
He then became a building inspector and code enforcement officer, assisting the director of community development with platting, site and building plan reviews.
He has a bachelor's in organizational leadership from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, as well as an associate degree in public service from OSU-OKC.
Girty, a Chapman University graduate originally from Aline, has worked in many varied forms of economic and community development for the past 28 years, Morris said. She has worked for small communities, like Cherokee, and for state agencies and federal programs such as the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce and Small business Development at Northwestern in Alva.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.