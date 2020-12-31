The city of Enid has argued that the Oklahoma Supreme Court should affirm the sufficiency of a recall petition against Commissioner Ben Ezzell because the city clerk did not act out of ill will in her determination.
In its filed response to Ezzell’s main arguments, the city asserted Wednesday that Alissa Lack’s actions were not “arbitrary, fraudulent or capricious” when she decided the petition was sufficient under city charter requirements.
District Court Judge Allison Lafferty in November found the petition to be sufficient and said the clerk’s actions could only be set aside should the courts find they warrant intervention.
Ezzell filed his appeal to Lafferty's ruling less than a week later in Oklahoma Supreme Court, arguing Lack did not properly heed specific charter rules and state statutes.
In his filed arguments, Ezzell hasn’t suggested that Lack acted "arbitrarily, fraudulently or capaciously," and the record on appeal does not contain such evidence either, according to the city filing.
On recall petitions, Enid City Charter states: “One of the signers of each such paper shall make oath before an officer compliant to administer oaths that the statements therein made are true as he believes, and that each signature to the paper appended is the genuine signature of the person whose name it purports to be.”
According to the filing, Lack believed the existing charter language could be confusing to the layperson. She referred to past petition case rulings such as Clapsaddle v. Blevins in determining the petition was sufficient and an election could be called for Ward 3.
Case law presumes signatures on recall petitions are those of qualified voters, according to the filing.
Lack found the petition accurately provided affirmations from each of the circulators that were then notarized. She also judged that the circulators believed the grounds of their petition and would not circulate a petition they did not believe in.
In its filing, the city also requested — as did the intervening petitioners in their answer filing Tuesday — if the court decides to extend Oklahoma petition statutes to recall petitions, that it not apply to Feb. 9’s recall election.
Ezzell also has argued that the recall petition, filed against him in August, should be deemed insufficient because it failed to include mandatory felony warning language already required of state initiative and referendum petitions.
The city argues if the court decides Title 34 be applied to municipal recall petitions, under the statute, “clerical and mere technical errors shall be disregarded” if both procedure and end goals — grounds for recall, requisite signatures and notarization — can still be attained.
Oklahoma City attorney Tony Puckett has represented the city of Enid in the recall petition objection; City Attorney Carol Lahman, who had counseled Lack and petitioners on recall legalities, had submitted an affidavit affirming the petition’s sufficiency.
