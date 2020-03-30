ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Wednesday, as it transitions to a new, temporary schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic, according a city press release Monday.
Additionally, city workers will pick up green polycart containers the same day as regular trash for the time being. The city-issued green polycarts are used for yard waste such as leaves, twigs and grass. Green polycart containers will not be emptied if they contain trash. Enid residents are encouraged to place all green containers at the curb on the same day as their regular trash pickup no later than 7:30 a.m.
