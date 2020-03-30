Landfill
City of Enid

ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Wednesday, as it transitions to a new, temporary schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic, according a city press release Monday.

Additionally, city workers will pick up green polycart containers the same day as regular trash for the time being. The city-issued green polycarts are used for yard waste such as leaves, twigs and grass. Green polycart containers will not be emptied if they contain trash. Enid residents are encouraged to place all green containers at the curb on the same day as their regular trash pickup no later than 7:30 a.m.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you