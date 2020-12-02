While eyes and ears were largely on the city’s vote on a mask mandate Tuesday night, officials also decided to move forward on Enid’s largest-ever construction project.
Enid City Commission voted during its regular meeting to accept the maximum price proposal on the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project, additional funds for the project’s design engineering firm and the $200 million loan that will cover a majority of the project’s costs.
Commissioners first voted to approve the $243 million guaranteed maximum price (GMP) proposal from Garney Construction, the project’s construction manager at-risk. The change to a CMAR process in early 2019 resulted in months of pre-construction delays.
The total budget for construction is estimated at $317 million, the most expensive in city history.
The 30-inch-diameter pipeline will run 70 miles across 230 acquired parcels of land from the Ponca City-area lake to the water treatment plant in Enid, transporting 10.5 million gallons of water a day, project managers told commissioners last month.
Before Mayor George Pankonin called for a roll, Commissioner Ben Ezzell took a moment to note the significance of Tuesday’s vote. Ezzell has served on the commission since before the project began moving forward in 2015 with a feasibility study from Garver, the project’s design engineering firm.
“It’s funny we’ve spent God knows how many hours going through this, and this thing we’re about to vote on is like the biggest amount of money any of us have ever spent,” Ezzell said. “And it is a great sense of relief that there’s not a lot of question, that this has been done so well … With just a few things gone wrong, this could be a totally terrifying vote and one of those things that would keep me up at night.”
Both firms, as well as City Engineering Director Chris Gdanski and his team, said the information was the same as presented during the last city commission meeting update on Nov. 17.
“I know it was a lot longer than what you would’ve wanted, but it took time,” Gdanski said.
Pipeline construction will begin in March and is set to be completed in two and a half years.
The pipeline is expected to provide a guaranteed water source to the city of Enid for the next 40-50 years. Materials are set to last at least three decades, but longer with regular preventative maintenance and replacement pumps.
After appropriating an additional $20.9 million in funds to the city’s Water Capital Improvement Fund, commissioners approved an amendment with Garver to finish engineering in phase four while Garney begins construction.
Director of Public Utilities David Hunter previously said city staff would be added to the treatment plant, but City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Monday he didn’t have a timetable or estimate of how many employees.
As part of the water production department, operating the plant would add $1.5 million in yearly operating costs, Gilbert said.
After convening as the Enid Municipal Authority, the commission then approved the $205 million direct-financing loan for the project from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. The city also approved appointing Bank of Oklahoma as local trustee of the loan funds. Rate of interest on the loan will be 1.84%.
Gilbert also said he expects total debt payments would be around $18 million a year with the OWRB payments.
The city will next vote on awarding the full construction contract to CMAR Garney at the earliest by Dec. 17, after an expected OWRB board meeting approving the earmarked loan on Dec. 15.
