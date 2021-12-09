ENID, Okla. — Enid’s city manager reaffirmed his support of the pocket prairie surrounding downtown’s publicly funded art project during a public arts meeting Wednesday.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he had no problem with the city providing water, from a nearby, locked spigot, to volunteers who’d be planting any more native prairie grasses on the 2.5-acre property in the 100 block of Park.
“I see no reason why not … the city’s fine with the water being used for that,” he said at the monthly Public Arts Commission of Enid meeting. “Because we want the prairie to look as good as it can.”
Gilbert also said the city wouldn’t charge itself for the water, which is on city property, unlike other franchised utilities such as electricity.
Romy Owens, the artist who created Under Her Wing was the Universe and had been leading the development of the prairie surrounding the project, previously had said city staff told her the spigot’s water was not available for use.
Volunteers, including PACE President Christy Northcutt, instead would carry gallon jugs of water from their cars to water the newly planted native prairie plants such as milkweeds, prairie mimosa and Indian blanket.
Board member Steven Rutledge said there have been conflicting messages from the city of Enid not communicating the purpose of the prairie.
City Parks staff had mowed the grasses in late-October, ahead of the first freeze of the season when prairies are generally recommended to be mowed.
Gilbert said he’d personally reach out to the local Garfield County Master Gardeners, a volunteer program of the Oklahoma State University’s Extension Office, about taking on future long-term maintenance of the prairie.
PACE then would be responsible for any maintenance expenses — as it already does for the Under Her Wing site such as adding garbage receptacles and replacing damaged lights.
In a maintenance schedule through 2024 that Owens recently provided to PACE, she suggested mowing everything on the prairie but the bushes and trees on the highest mower setting after, but not before, Enid’s first freeze, which is typically between mid-October to early-November.
A controlled burn of the prairie — a process meant to maintain ongoing monarch butterfly habitats — was recommended to be done in May, in conjunction with Enid Fire Department, but Gilbert said this would not be possible downtown.
Owens also had recommended to cut back anything that needs it — but not to mow — on July 15, Sept. 1 and Oct. 15. Rock beds also would need to be preened throughout the year.
Northcutt additionally advised to then leave the clippings behind because they nourish the prairie for the next year.
“And as the spring comes and things start to bloom, we want to look really nice and for people to see it and enjoy it,” she said, such as the Garfield Elementary School class that spent the afternoon learning about the local ecology. “It was built so the community could do things like that.”
The pocket prairie is expected to become self-sustainable beyond 2024, but board members expressed concerns about long-term maintenance.
Board member Jennifer Fletcher, who is growing her own native-grass prairie on her livestock-filled farmland outside city limits, said she believed the city’s would always look “a little wild” because there won’t be natural grazers on it like farm animals.
PACE’s city staff liaison Angela Rasmuson, an engineering project manager, said she wants to see the prairie reduced to a more manageable size for volunteers to maintain, especially with public events now being held in the area.
She said the area would need a physical border like a sidewalk, which grass isn’t going to jump over, and Gilbert added that it probably would need to be edged.
After reaching out to the Master Gardeners, the board will revisit the maintenance plans at next month’s Jan. 12 meeting, Northcutt said, “Because March 1 (the first day in Owens’ maintenance schedule) is gonna get here pretty quick.”
PACE meetings are held at noon on the second Wednesday of the month in the downstairs conference room of the city administration building.
