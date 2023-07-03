The city of Enid is looking for qualified residents to serve on some city boards.
Applications are now being accepted for residents to serve on the Kaw Lake Funding Oversight Committee and the Historic Preservation Commission.
The Kaw Lake committee is looking for any interested resident of Ward 2, 4 or 6.
The Historic Preservation Commission is looking for an attorney, licensed real estate broker or registered architect.
Applications can be completed online at Enid.org/BoardApplication or by going to www.enid.org and selecting “I Want To,” then selecting “Apply as/for,” then selecting “Board or Commission” and finally selecting “Advisory Board Application.”
You can locate your ward by visiting www.enid.org/maps, or using the “Find your Ward” link found in the electronic board application.
Questions may be directed to the city clerk's office in the administration building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.
Applications will be accepted through July 31, 2023.
