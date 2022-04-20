The city of Enid could do away with a committee overseeing the 20-year-old city sales tax that funds public safety capital projects.
City staff plan to return with an ordinance for Enid city commissioners to eliminate the Special Sales Tax Oversight Committee made up of volunteers, officials said during a study session Tuesday.
Police and fire use the funds to help make major capital purchases — such as two new fire engines bought last year, a fire station opened in 2015 and Enid Police Department’s $1.4 million station renovations in 2010.
Enid Fire Department Chief Jason Currier said these tax-funded projects already are accounted for in the public safety departments’ fiscal year budgets, which city commissioners approve in the spring.
Over the last several years, the oversight committee has had numerous vacancies and difficulty meeting quorums that are needed to hold meetings and vote, he said.
Currier, who took over as chief in November, said he spent three hours one day in February calling committee members to get a quorum. That meeting ultimately was canceled.
“Members of the committee just started not attending as much, and the vacancies have been hard to fill,” Currier said. “So maybe the committee is not as necessary as it used to be.”
The committee’s two most recent meetings in August and February 2021 had both been rescheduled, according to meeting minutes.
Three members currently make up the committee — Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood and Enid residents Frank Baker and Michael Shuck.
Enid voters passed a quarter-cent increase for public safety in 2001, with .125% each going to the city’s fire and police departments. Another quarter-cent tax increase to fund projects on arterial streets and schools was passed shortly after.
Enid residents currently pay a 9.1% sales tax, of which 4.25% goes to the city.
Neither ballot question required the oversight committee, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Tuesday.
A 2016 vote approved a 3/4% sales tax for the city’s Kaw Lake project and extended the public safety quarter-cent, for total 1 cent. Another oversight committee was formed by commissioners to ensure proper spending of the Kaw Lake money.
The school portion of the sales tax was paid off in 2018, said Gilbert, who suggested folding the public safety sales tax oversight committee into Kaw Lake’s.
Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen, who once served on the oversight committee as a member and chair, said he still would like department chiefs to address the Enid City Commission twice a year in study session reviews on sales tax-funded projects and updates.
Allen said he believes getting members to attend meetings is a widespread issue across the city’s numerous volunteer boards and commissions.
“Of course we OK everything in budget session and all, but it’s hard to keep track of all that, and it’s very interesting to see how you use that money that is collected for you,” Allen said. “You really do a great job of taking care of the money.”
Gilbert said an ordinance removing the committee would be in the city commission’s purview and said the city attorney and two public safety chiefs would confer to amend a resolution.
