City commissioners on Thursday will consider extending Enid's current mask mandate, set to expire at the end of the month, through April.
The existing ordinance will be not amended in the draft proposal aside from the date extension to after April 30, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Tuesday night.
While a draft proposal has not been added as of Tuesday to Thursday's meeting agenda, commissioners will vote on the existing declaration, Gilbert earlier said in a city Facebook video Tuesday.
He said the agenda would be updated with the proposal item by Wednesday.
Under the current ordinance, which commissioners passed in a near-unanimous vote Dec. 1, all people in Enid must wear a face covering consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in any public, indoor location.
Several exemptions are listed online, including children under 5, people eating or drinking, people in their own homes, or those of companions or family members, a person in an office with the door shut and public safety personnel.
This requirement does not apply to Vance Air Force Base, Garfield County Court House, school buildings, religious institutions, hospitals and other medical residential facilities. Vance and Enid school districts currently have their own mandates in place, as do Enid's major medical facilities.
There is no existing penalty for specifically violating the ordinance; if reported to Enid police, violators instead would be subject to trespassing, disturbing the peace or other similar offenses. So far only one offense has been reported, at Suddenlink Communications, according to EPD.
The current declaration is set expire at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who proposed an alternate mandate to the one commissioners passed, said Tuesday he would vote to extend the ordinance.
Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell said on Tuesday, before learning the mandate would continue as is, that he believed strengthening the ordinance with more enforcement provisions was unlikely. He had believed the mandate would be walked back further.
“At this point, nobody’s listening to it as it is,” Waddell said.
He added this also was likely due to political pressure, pointing to his landslide loss last week.
Waddell said he would resign from the commission when his successor, Commissioner-elect Whitney Roberts, tells him she's ready to take office ahead of budget discussions, but he said he would not do so before Thursday's meeting.
Ezzell said he would not resign before Commissioner-elect Keith Siragusa is sworn into office in May.
Including December's 6-1 vote, Ezzell and Waddell have consistently voted in favor of the city's myriad COVID-related declarations, along with Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood, who voted in favor of the most recent two of the three proposed mandate declarations.
Daily new cases in Garfield County have largely been trending down for the last several weeks.
However, Waddell said that trend could be due to any number of factors: the cold weather keeping people home or inside, an uptick of people wearing masks, more being vaccinated, fewer being tested or just more having already had COVID-19.
“There’s a lot of factors that no one’s really studying, so there’s never gonna be an answer for that," Waddell said.
Garfield County's average daily cases have been more sporadic week to week since January.
Last Friday, Feb. 12, Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Garfield averaging 39.8 daily new cases per 100,000 population the seven days before. The Fridays before that, the county reported — in reverse order from Feb. 8 — 89.1 daily new cases; 71.8; 58.5; 115.1; and 72.8.
On Dec. 3, two days after the mandate was passed, the county was reported at an average 75.8 daily new cases.
The county Health Department has been focusing much of its efforts on vaccinations rather than testing, Waddell said he believed.
Requests for comment from OSDH were not immediately returned Tuesday evening.
Request for comment also was not immediately returned from leaders of the Enid Freedom Fighters, the citizens' group most vocal in its opposition to a city mandate since a first proposal was considered back in July.
Gilbert said the agenda also will be updated with an item for commissioners to consider allocating a third round of COVID-19 relief funds from the CARES Act.
Around $300,000 will again be proposed for CDSA and Catholic Ministries, which have been providing individual support on payments such as utilities and rent during the pandemic, Gilbert said.
