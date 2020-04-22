Both Enid's mayor and city manager said they were "surprised" Wednesday by the announcement of Gov. Kevin Stitt's three-phase plan for reopening the state's economy.
Starting Friday, “personal care” businesses — barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers — can reopen for appointments in communities that don’t have more stringent closure restrictions in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stitt announced Wednesday. Enid has more stringent restrictions as spelled out in an emergency declaration from Mayor George Pankonin, so the governor's plan would not apply here.
Pankonin and City Manager Jerald Gilbert said they wish the governor had met with mayors first before making his announcement.
“I didn’t hear about today until today, so I was a little surprised by that announcement," Pankonin said Wednesday. “I’m not even sure we could safely open (personal care) businesses Friday if we wanted to because (cleaning) supplies aren’t even available."
He said one employee of a beauty salon called to tell him that two places in town for salons to buy necessary sanitation supplies both were out of stock.
"So how could we do that anyway?" Pankonin asked.
Gilbert reiterated that the city's current declaration extends until April 30 and that Stitt's plan is not an order or declaration.
"I wish the governor had laid out his plan with our mayor … so we could have more orderly synchronized our plans," Gilbert said.
Stitt said Friday’s re-openings allow communities that don’t have more restrictive closure guidelines in place to open sooner.
“Right now, we’re going to let some municipalities make some decisions before May,” he said. “After May 1, it’s our intent to really move to Phase 1 all across the state. We think we have pretty much broad buy-in and the data really confirms that.”
Then on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms can reopen. Places of worship can again hold in-person services and meetings provided staff and volunteers wear masks and abstain from serving food or coffee, sanitize between services and keep nursery areas closed, Stitt said.
As far as the mayor's plan announced during Tuesday's study session to form an ad hoc committee to discuss business re-openings by the weekend, Gilbert said that plan was up in the air.
“We may still put together a committee, but for now we're just focused on digesting on whatever the governor’s done,” Gilbert said.
Pankonin and Gilbert say they will meet Thursday morning to discuss a response to the governor's decision. Pankonin said he has spoken to city commissioners privately about the news.
