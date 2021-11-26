Nov. 26-Dec. 2
EVENT [Friday-Jan. 2]
Holidays on Ice, open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Enid Lights Up the Plains, 5-8 p.m., downtown Enid. Schedule is as follows: 5 p.m., Christmas music by Dually Noted; 5:25 p.m., special performance by Gaslight Theatre; 6 p.m., Christmas lights parade; 6:30 p.m., The One Community Choir concert; 7 p.m, The One ceremony; 7:30 p.m., The One Christmas tree lighting and Park Avenue Thrift fireworks grand finale. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Market Neighborhood Shops Christmas Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Admission is free. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Christmas in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Meadowlake Park. The event will be drive-through-only this year, with characters stationed on both sides of the park. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Handel's Messiah,' 7:30 p.m., Joan Allen Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. to purchase, go to https://us.patronbase.com/_EnidSymphony/Productions/7/Performances.
Dec. 3-9
EVENT [Through Jan. 2]
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Gaslight Teens: 'Mary Poppins,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Friday]
Leo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Adventure Quest, 200 E. Maple. Get photos with Santa, plays with the elves, create a craft at Santa's workshop, and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Saturday]
Santa Stroll 5K, Fun Run and Santa Walk, 5:30 p.m., Meadowlake Park South. Pre-registration fee is $30 for 5K, and $35 the day of. Cost is $5 for 1-mile fun run and $2 for Walk with Santa. For more information, go to https://santastroll5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14845.
EVENT [Saturday]
EVENT [Saturday]
JWL Charity Gala: A Night in Tinseltown, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Individual tickets are $85. For more information, go to https://event.gives/jwl2021.
Dec. 10-16
EVENT [Through Jan. 2]
EVENT [Friday]
Leo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Adventure Quest, 200 E. Maple. Get photos with Santa, plays with the elves, create a craft at Santa's workshop, and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
Gaslight Teens: 'Mary Poppins,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
'It's A wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,' 4:30 p.m., The One Christmas Stage, 150 W. Park. For more information, go to theoneenid.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
