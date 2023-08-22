ENID, Okla. — A mediation between Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority and the city of Enid on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, resulted in an agreement for a mutual release for both parties of all financial claims.
The city on April 4 chose to not pursue a contract with GCCJA for fiscal year 2023-24. The contract was terminated as of July 1, the beginning of the current fiscal year. As of May 1, the city has not provided payments for utilities for the jail, which is now responsible for those costs.
The mediation was held to resolve a dispute from GCCJA over payment for fiscal year 2022-23, but that and all other financial claims were mutually agreed to be dropped.
Until it was terminated, a jail services agreement between the two entities had been in place since 2005, allowing up to 15 people arrested by Enid Police Department on city violations to be housed at Garfield County Detention Facility for an annual service fee.
Per the agreement, the city paid $108,000 — increased to $110,000 in fiscal year 2019-20 — annually to cover the cost of its municipal inmates instead of a per-inmate, per-day cost. The city also provided free utilities to the jail, which the jail has been paying itself since the termination of the agreement effective May 1.
Enid Mayor David Mason, who was given full settlement authority on the city’s behalf for the mediation, said negotiations went well and that both sides were interested in finding a resolution.
“I hope that at some point we can all get together again,” Mason said. “We’re no longer under that contract out there, nor they with the city. I think, probably at some point, I would like to reach out to one of the commissioners and see if we can sit down and have a conversation and see if there’s any mutual interest in proceeding with that.
“The city doesn’t have to have the jail, believe it or not, and we’re working under a different type of system that works pretty well. I do think it would probably be best for the city, and the county, if we could find common ground on that jail and the cost of that and how it affects the citizens of Enid. And hopefully, someday, work out some sort of agreement if that’s agreeable to them as well.”
Mason said it is his understanding that there will not be a need for a special meeting of Enid City Commission to make the walkaway agreement official from the city’s perspective.
“Since we were both willing to just drop that, I think that’s all we had to do, since I did have the authority to do that,” Mason said. “We’re sending out mutual agreements, just walkaway agreements, that we’ll sign and they’ll sign. It’s just a one-pager that says we both agree to walk away from this deal and that, ‘You don’t owe us, we don’t owe you.’”
Any potential future agreements would come before Enid City Commission. Mason said any charges that come up during an EPD arrest, if it is a county or state charge, the jail still will be used. He said the situation makes it so the arrestee would be a county inmate instead of a municipal inmate. He said if EPD picks someone up for something like a suspended license, or something that a municipal judge would oversee, the arrestee would be cited and released and given time to appear and wouldn’t be taken to the jail.
“There’s no safety issue here at all,” Mason said. “If it’s a serious charge, it would be a county charge then and they would go to the jail no matter what.”
Mason said city representatives were excited about being able to work something out and that it took some give and take on both sides to reach the agreement.
“We have had a lot of years working together. That jail’s worked pretty well for the last 18 years, something like that, so it’s only been in the last few years we’ve had any issues with that,” Mason said. “And maybe someday we’ll get back together and work out a resolution and make that work. But there’s no animosity there.”
David Henneke, a local attorney and solo practitioner in Enid, is one of the five members of the trust authority responsible for running the jail. He was on the board of corrections for 13 years and was on the jail committee when the agreement with the city was put into place in 2005. He said GCCJA was put in place when county commissioners decided to not have Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in charge of running jail operations. He said at that time, Ben Crooks, the jail administrator, was hired and the five-person board was created.
Henneke said following the resolution, GCCJA will continue doing what it has done the past few months since the agreement was terminated.
“We just keep doing our thing. We receive people that are arrested. City of Enid will continue to arrest people. They’ll bring them to our jail and we’ll keep receiving them depending on what the charge is,” Henneke said. “If it’s just a traffic ticket, you know, usually you don’t get arrested for a traffic ticket. But we’re gonna keep doing what we were set up to do, what the county jail was supposed to do by law. So we’re just gonna keep doing it right.”
One of the prime concerns was over the storage of inmate property, which in some cases included things that take up too much room to store at the jail.
“The Criminal Justice Authority made the decision that we aren’t going to be taking personal property other than small items of personal property, your wallet, your watch, your ring and all that stuff,” Henneke said. “Any other larger personal property items, we told (EPD) three years ago that bicycles, shopping carts, sleeping bags, tents, whatever — we don’t take it. We’re not required to take it. So, I don’t know what the city will do, but I guess they’ll have to deal with that. A lot of counties they call record services and they come take up people’s property if it’s way too much or bicycles or shopping carts and, a lot of homeless people have all kinds of stuff, and so record services will take those things and hold them until the people were released, but jails don’t take them.”
Henneke said GCCJA will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to adopt and approve the agreement.
“It really won’t change the way we do things at this point. I mean, because since the agreement has been terminated back in April or May the jail, we pay the water bill they send us because before that was part of the agreement,” he said. “We had free water and sewer and trash. Now, we’ve been paying it for the last two to three months and we’ll just keep paying it, and keep taking people that are arrested by the city or the county or whoever and do what we’re required to do that’s to hold these people until they’re either released on bond or until their case is resolved and over.”
