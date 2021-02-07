City infrastructure repairs are in the works for Enid's east side neighborhoods

ENID, Okla. — When it rains in Southern Heights, the cracks begin to show.
A cluster of potholes sits on the corner of the Phillips Southern Heights Park down the street from Carolyn Green’s house on East Iowa.
The city repairs them, they last about a month, then after a storm or snowfall, the road opens back up again to swallow more cars.
“You talk about temporary — that’s temporary,” Green told city commissioners last Tuesday.
The Enid resident came to the city commission’s meetings on behalf of her neighborhood, whose residents were tired of decades of perceived neglect from the city that’s supposed to maintain their roads and water.
A pothole on the corner has caused water to constantly drain toward her house down the street. Water has been running down her street for a whole month, Green said, and when it rains, she can hardly get out of her driveway.
“Just like y’all, I got a car payment. And I don’t appreciate hitting potholes that knock my car out of line,” she said from Stride Bank Center’s public lectern facing the panel of seven. “I don’t pay taxes like some of y’all do because of my ZIP code and where I stay, but I still think I have the right to get my streets fixed.”
During the same study session meeting, Enid’s elected leaders heard of the Public Works Department’s plans to address road deterioration by repairing potholes in surface-level asphalt of several neighborhood roads and repairing concrete panels in over a dozen other streets or corners.
“It’s two different things, but same concept,” Public Works Director Everett Glenn said after. “We’re getting our roads repaired where they’re drivable and people can get to their house, and hopefully … they can start taking pride in their properties because we’re starting to take pride in ours.”
Commissioners then granted the department’s $500,000 funding request to cover an additional 15 concrete repair projects through June, nearly doubling the newly created program’s fund for the second time in its two years of operation. The department also has prepared a list of concrete repair projects for the next four years.
The meeting had followed a previous public discussion of recommended improvements to long-neglected water line infrastructure in neighborhoods that include the Southern Heights Addition.
Coupled with the city possibly improving the pipelines that flow into the areas’ subpar fire hydrants, targeted road improvements such as asphalt and concrete repair would allow for new building developments in such residential neighborhoods.
Through these planned infrastructure improvements, city officials say they hope to change the assumption — and perhaps the reality — that “nothing gets done” on the east side of town.
“What I feel like is … y’all don’t care about that part of town,” Green had said Tuesday. “I haven’t seen nothing going on out there, and when you do do something, it’s temporary.”
Enid’s asphalt jungle
Unlike the west side of town, the older area of Enid east of the southwest-northeast BNSF railroad tracks largely needs asphalt work instead of concrete, Glenn said.
And beginning this month, Public Works has scheduled several areas on the east side with streets for asphalt repair, including Southern Heights.
From February to early March, workers will first repair the 500-600 estimated potholes in the streets in the Rock Island Addition. Work on asphalt on Shady Lane will be rescheduled, and then in March to early April, they will work on Frontage Road on U.S. 81.
Workers will then go to Southern Heights for repair throughout April.
Glenn said these areas were chosen because of the large number of potholes he and his staff have inspected over the years.
A third-party reviewer created a road rating system around a decade ago, and Glenn said because streets change every year, his staff still updates these ratings during work reports.
“We have noticed a lot of things out in our community that need a lot of work,” he said after Tuesday’s meeting.
Roadway maintenance workers primarily handle asphalt or concrete repairs on residential roads such as those in La Mesa, Willow West or 7 Pines. The city’s main, or arterial, roads such as Van Buren, Broadway and Garriott tend to fall under the Engineering Department’s purview.
Most road repair requests already come from the east side, said Ashley Humphrey, interim supervisor for Public Works’ Stormwater and Roadway Maintenance.
She said almost all of her work is on the east side of town, while the department’s workers hardly ever travel to the west side.
“There’s always been a huge debate between east vs. west,” Humphrey said Friday. “Now it’s the best time to get people involved and see what we do so they’re not making that assumption.”
Without reports from residents, Humphrey said they simply wouldn’t know what areas to fix.
Humphrey said reports often come from the city’s newly offered request system, SeeClickFix, though she said many older residents who are less familiar with computers more typically call her office directly with complaints, at (580) 616-7311.
The SeeClickFix online service is available as a phone application and on the city’s website, www.seeclickfix.com/enid.
Enid residents can use SeeClickFix to request myriad different services such as reporting a code violation, damaged traffic light, damaged or missing garbage cart, water pressure problems and so on. City staff like Humphrey then receive the requests through their own system Cartegraph and assign them to workers.
According to statistics provided by the city communications, of the 40 listed possible request categories, the highest number of requests so far this year through Tuesday has been for potholes, at 109.
Last year, potholes were the fourth-highest request category, with 498; tree debris pickup (due to the ice storm), bus requests and code violations had more, in that order. The year before, potholes were second-most reported.
To create a pothole, water first penetrates the roadway’s soil foundation, then freezes and expands the road. When that water thaws, traffic running over the unsupported road causes the road to crater into potholes.
Roads with potholes and alligator cracks can handle asphalt repair from Humphrey’s department, while roads in “complete disrepair” go to Engineering, she said.
City workers drive the patch truck, which keeps asphalt hot during a fill job, for five days a week. After assigned a request job, workers will clean the pothole, square it up to the road or spray tack oil, then fill and compact the pothole.
“Alligator cracks” — in which cracks in the road look like the backs of the aquatic reptiles — require a sealant that soaks into and bonds the asphalt back together.
Asphalt repair time depends on the time of year, according to the department. During the summer, workers can take a day or two, while so far this winter, the department has averaged a seven-day timeframe. This includes the time a request was submitted and assigned, which could take two or three days with holidays or weekends, Humphrey said.
Ideally, a repaired pothole should last two to three years, Humphrey said, but they tend to reoccur in areas with poor drainage.
Humphrey said her road workers “constantly” fill in potholes in Southern Heights.
“People don’t see (repair workers), I guess,” she said. “They’re like ninjas — they go in and out.”
Glenn said if potholes continue to not hold up after the month of improvements, Public Works will move in later with service repair for an entire street.
‘A lot of stuff piling against us’
Southern Heights is a neighborhood of empty space.
Between South 2nd and 7th, open fields and lots often an acre in size sit on corner after corner throughout the grid of cracked streets.
There are hardly any sidewalks among the bunches of single-story houses peppered around key locales — the Booker T. Washington Center and the Carver Early Childhood Center, First Church of God in Christ, Phillips Southern Heights Park.
To the east, the neighborhood then bumps into Government Springs Park South.
“It’s almost like it’s lost,” Humphrey said, “but it’s beautiful. I wouldn’t mind living there.”
But that empty space means room for growth for Carolyn Green’s granddaughter, who already does live there.
Sharita Ala Torre and her husband, Valentin Ala Torre, plan to build a second house on one of the nearby wide-open fields.
Valentin said while it’d be easier to buy or build a house on the west side, that would further the city’s potential problem of continued urban sprawl — spreading the city’s mileage without increasing its population or budget, resulting in a thinner spread of city resources and school property tax funding.
“You don’t realize that there’s tons of property (in Southern Heights) because there’s so much dilapidation in the neighborhood,” Sharita said Tuesday, “which, I mean, there’s nobody there except old people.”
The couple came to Tuesday’s meetings with Sharita’s mother and grandmother to speak out about the red-taped roadblocks holding back Southern Heights.
Firstly — “nobody wants to give us a loan for a neighborhood that’s dilapidated,” Sharita said after the regular meeting. “It’s just a lot of stuff that’s piling against us.”
“It’s time to build now,” Valentin said.
To build a house or other property, residents first have to go through the city planning and code administrations, which will then “ping-pong you,” Valentin said, to the fire department to get fire code approval.
Residential dwellings must have a working fire hydrant — which firefighters primarily use to lessen property loss — within 600 feet on all sides in order to be built, while commercial buildings must be within 400 feet, in accordance to site plans Enid Fire Marshal Ken Helms has to approve.
As has previously been reported, outdated city water infrastructure such as hydrants and water mains are most common in older neighborhoods such as Southern Heights, the Garfield Addition farther south and the neighborhoods along Park Avenue north of Garriott.
Most of Southern Heights’ hydrants have already been upgraded since 2012 to blue caps, the highest level of water flow, according to the fire department. But nearly all the fire hydrants in nearby Garfield Addition are capped red to indicate subpar water flow.
Buildings in this neighborhood would be most at risk for serious fire damage, since a crew would have to either bring their own tanker or take time to go to the nearest capable hydrant.
Developers seeking to build properties typically must pay for the improvements themselves to either replace the line or connect it elsewhere.
However, at a Jan. 21 city meeting, Helms recommended the city prioritize funding structural improvements in these aforementioned Enid neighborhoods, as well as Kenwood Historic District, where hydrants are almost entirely red-capped.
That funding has not yet been announced, as annual city budget talks begin later this spring.
Helms said these projects would be meant to protect existing structures but could support future developments.
Pulling teeth to make changes
Longtime resident and developer Derwin Norwood Sr. on Jan. 21 had also urged the city to prioritize redoing Southern Heights’ water system beyond fire prevention.
Water pressure in private homes has also been a commonly reported issue in the areas, another impediment keeping developers like Norwood from building, moving in or remodeling homes.
Norwood, a pastor who moved back to Enid around 1990, said he wanted to build a new home for him and his wife while remodeling four other properties. The nearby church would also buy properties, he said.
The city has used funds from its Community Block Development Grants to cover five of 16 houses currently being remodeled in Southern Heights. Ten more properties set to be moved in also include two from CDBG funding.
“You have already put money into the community. The people that live in the community have invested their money into the community,” Norwood said. “But it seems like we have to pull teeth to get things done, and it shouldn’t be.”
Mayor George Pankonin at the meeting then agreed it’s a part of town long looked over.
“It’s time for us not to do that anymore,” he said.
After last Tuesday’s meeting, Ward 2 City Commissioner Derwin Norwood, the son of Norwood Sr., said he didn’t know why his longtime neighborhood had been “left behind,” having moved to Enid in 1997 after graduating college.
But he did speculate why more people from Southern Heights haven’t come to the city with their grievances.
“I think part of the problem could be is that people grow up from generation to generation and they see it a certain way, and that’s all they know,” Norwood said. “If we get more people coming, we’re going to take it serious.”