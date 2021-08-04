Enid is in talks for a franchise agreement with a new broadband company that would build a cable system using fiber optics.
If commissioners approve a non-exclusive agreement with Bluepeak, the Denver-based company would design, engineer and construct 135 miles of aerial distribution fiber and 98 miles of underground fiber, passing 17,000 homes and businesses in Enid city limits.
Bluepeak representative Desi Stoops told commissioners on Tuesday that Bluepeak would like to invest $20 million to $30 million in construction in the city, reaching to every business within city limits.
Stoops said that expanding into Northern Oklahoma would allow them to compete with Suddenlink, whose non-exclusive franchise permit agreement with the city of Enid lapsed last year.
Fiber optics transfer data in the form of light through plastic, non-metallic cables that are unaffected by weather or sparking currents.
The fastest type of fiber network is called Fiber to the Home (FTTH) — with cables installed to terminals directly connected to houses, apartment buildings and businesses.
Those using a FTTH network would experience faster upload and download speeds and more bandwidth for multiple devices.
“Fiber won’t go away — once it’s there, it’s there, and it’s the speed of light,” Stoops said.
Perry’s city council on Monday night approved a franchise agreement, said Stoops, a Perry native.
Stoops said Bluepeak’s CEO, Rich Fish, is visiting Oklahoma on Wednesday to look at retail space in Enid, as well as in Perry.
After being acquired by GI Partners last February, the company is being rebranded as Bluepeak as it expands into Northern Oklahoma. Also known as Vast Broadband in South Dakota and parts of Minnesota, the company provides internet, TV, TiVo and phone service to more than 60,000 residential and commercial customers.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin said during Tuesday’s city commission study session the city is looking for someone more “customer-responsive” than Suddenlink.
The city’s 10-year agreement with Altice, Suddenlink’s parent company, hasn’t been renewed since it expired in April 2020, city officials said.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Tuesday he hadn’t visited with Suddenlink “in a long time.”
The city sent a proposed franchise agreement last year, and the company sent back a 45-page standard agreement City Attorney Carol Lahman said officials balked at.
Lehman said she believed Suddenlink also wouldn’t install fiber citywide.
“They’re not talking about making improvements” with future agreements, she said. “It would just be status quo.”
