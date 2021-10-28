ENID, Okla. — Enid’s hotel tax revenue continued a downward trend from the start of the fiscal year for a third straight month.
The city collected $48,762 in lodging tax Oct. 20 for the month of September, down from $85,602 — almost 50% — received the same month last year, according to receipts from the city’s finance department.
October’s receipts follow a drop from September’s $64,000 in tax revenue receipts for the month prior, which also were lower than September 2020’s. August’s was nearly identical at $97,000 in both years.
However, this fiscal year, the city of Enid has collected $404,695 to date, more so far compared with $372,607 from the same first four months of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
July’s receipts saw more than $195,000 in receipts, twice as much revenue as from July 2020.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city expects overnight stays to increase going into the holiday season, which would offset the current revenue decline.
“I guess we’re going to find out when it’s all over, but there’s a lot of interest (in visits to Enid), it seems like,” Gilbert said Wednesday, “and that’ll naturally lead to people spending money on restaurants and lead to them spending the night.”
Established in 1994, the hotel tax is 8% of room costs hotel operators charge occupants; this revenue is then filed with the city each month, along with occupancy rates, on the 20th day of the following month.
Three percent of the 8% is sent to Garfield County and used to fund Garfield County Fairgrounds and its operations at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, thanks to an amendment voters passed in 2013.
