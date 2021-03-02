Another skate competition is in the works at Enid's new skate park.
The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Wes Simmons, will present the first "Spring Break Throwdown" on Sunday, March 14.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the skate park, located at 124 N. 5th.
The competition will be for both beginner and advanced skaters, with first-, second- and third-place prizes. There will be a winner and a runner-up in the Game of Skate. Food and merchandise vendors will also be present at the event.
To sign up for the competition, go to: www.Enid.org/EventRegistration.
For information on the event, check out the Spring Break Throwdown video on the city of Enid’s YouTube page.
