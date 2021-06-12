ENID, Okla. — Luis Anguiano knows how important safety is in the workplace.
As the city of Enid’s director of the Safety Department, Anguiano helps coordinate annual and quarterly trainings and monthly meetings, but the safety convention held Friday was the first of its kind in tagging along with the National Safety Council, in observance of National Safety Month.
Breakfast was served at Stride Bank Center for the around 50 people, including City Manager Jerald Gilbert and Assistant City Manager Scott Morris.
“I think that (the convention) was the beginning of something good for Enid and for the safety of the community within the surrounding cities,” Anguiano said. “This … gives us a chance to educate and encourage safe behaviors.”
John Dyer, director for Oklahoma Department of Labor’s Public Employee Occupational Safety and Health (PEOSH) since 2012, was the guest speaker at the convention. He explained that PEOSH helps ensure that public employers, including state agencies, cities, counties and public schools, are providing a safe workplace environment.
PEOSH conducts investigations addressing issues such as workplace fatalities, complaints and when five or more employees get sick in the workplace and go to the hospital.
Dyer said in the 1970s, there were about 11 unintentional deaths in the workplace per day, but that number has decreased to about three per day.
He also discussed incident rates, which show the number of incidents reported across Oklahoma’s nearly 7,000 public sector facilities and their 400,000 employees. How many employees a company has and how many injuries were recorded are compared onto a metric of 200,000 employees to get the incident rate.
In 2000, the incident rate was 7.2, and since then, it has gradually decreased to 4 in 2019. This is due to a combination of things, Dyer said, such as enforcement and voluntary requests.
“With that voluntary process, it gives us a very positive cooperation with those facilities to help work with them to see where things are, what they need to do to improve those things — preventative measures,” Dyer said. “It’s been a very good, collaborative effort that we’ve done for many years.”
At the June 3 city commission meeting, Mayor George Pankonin proclaimed that the city of Enid supported National Safety Month and strongly urged residents and businesses to observe the month “by practicing safe and healthy behaviors in all aspects of their lives.”
At the convention on Friday, Gilbert read the proclamation aloud, saying the rate of unintentional deaths and injuries in the U.S. remain unacceptable and that risk identification, pandemic-related safety concerns, psychological safety and advancing organizational safety are critical to helping prevent injuries and deaths.
“We want to have a safe workplace because we want our employees to go home at night, go to their families and then come back the next day,” GIlbert said. “We also want to feel good as the employer that … regardless of what’s required by the law, we want to provide a good place to work.”
Betsey Kulakowski, executive director of Oklahoma Safety Council, said it’s important to recognize workplace safety “because you don’t realize what impact an injury has on your life.”
“When I was a teenager, my father was injured on the job, and it impacted our family greatly,” she said. “The financial burden of it, the stress on the marriage, the stress on the family — it carries into every area.”
Kulakowski hopes others will remember “trash, trinkets and treasures” in their safety journeys.
“Trash or waste are the injuries and fatalities that we deal with on a regular basis,” she said. “We want to eliminate those. Trinkets are the little things people do to make it look like they’re being safe, and those are nice and good, but are they really effective? What we really need is for people to be our treasures because that is the most valuable resource that we have moving forward to keep our workplaces safe.
“We have to protect each other. We have to speak out when there’s a problem, and we have to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make sure everybody goes home whole and healthy at the end of the day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.