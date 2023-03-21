ENID, Okla. — Public comment lasted for a little more than half of Enid City Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Fifteen people spoke for about 22 minutes of the nearly 40-minute meeting. Those speaking about a couple of topics, issues surrounding the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors and a recently elected official who’s been voted into municipal office, were limited to one minute at the podium.
A majority of public commenters spoke about those topics, though, citing “censorship” from the library board and/or “white supremacy.” A few called on commissioners to address these issues, and some talked about wanting Enid to be an inclusive city.
Gracie Mae, one of the public commenters, said Enid is a “great community” that has “an abundance of natural beauty, art and wonderful people who love each other and appreciate that our differences make us stronger.”
“We do not have to feed into hate,” Mae said. “We do not have to feed into discrimination. Let free speech be the water that puts out the growing flames of hate. Let us work together, as a town, to make sure that Enid is seen as the beautiful and inclusive town that we truly are.”
Tuesday’s meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on “City of Enid Oklahoma Government” on Facebook.
Outside of public comment, commissioners approved a $47,000 contract with California artist Solomon Bassoff, of Faducci Studio, for an interactive piece of art that will be placed along the Enid Trail System.
In April 2022, the Public Arts Commission of Enid requested proposals from artists interested in creating artwork to be placed along the trail.
Basoff’s was the second art project approved, with the first one, Caterpillar Pathway, Study Circles and Butterfly Bars, from locals Kelly Tompkins and Emme Hughes receiving commissioners’ approval in December 2022.
Basoff’s 360-degree sculpture, “Armadillo, Coyote and Raccoon with Drums on Rock,” which will have each animal holding a steel drum, will serve as an interactive and musical structure with a focus on texture, color, touch and appealing design and will encourage group participation and interaction.
The proposed location of the sculpture, which will be 5 feet tall, 6 feet deep and 5.5 feet wide, is on the section of the trail west of Cleveland.
Commissioners also approved a resolution that authorized the city’s attorney to levy a $104,773.50 Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Court of Existing Claims judgment, entered in favor of a man who was injured on the job as a city employee in 2013, on the tax rolls.
According to Enid Municipal Code, all workers’ compensation judgments greater than $20,000 shall be placed on the judgment rolls and levied as an increase in ad valorem taxes.
The man will receive payment from Enid Municipal Authority, which will be paid with full interest in three annual payments beginning in 2024.
Commissioners also went into executive session to discuss what the agenda stated as the Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority’s breach of the city’s 2005 jail agreement negotiations concerning a new long-term agreement.
After reconvening around 8:20 p.m., no action was taken, and the meeting was adjourned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.