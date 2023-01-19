Applications are being accepted for residents to serve on various city of Enid boards and commissions.
Any interested resident of Enid can apply a seat on 11 boards: Aviation Advisory Board, Board of Adjustment, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, Enid Joint Recreation Triad Board of Directors, Library Board, Meadowlake Golf Course Advisory Board, Park and Recreation Board, Police Civil Service Commission, Public Arts Commission of Enid, Tree Board and Vance Development Authority
Four boards and commissions have specific vacancy requirements:
• ADA Access Board — an Enid resident with a disability.
• Construction Board of Appeals — licensed electrical contractor or journeyman, licensed mechanical contractor or journeyman, licensed plumbing contractor or journeyman, building contractor, registered design professional who is a registered architect and registered design professional with structural engineering experience.
• Historic Preservation Commission — representative from the Waverly Historic District, historian, attorney, licensed real estate broker and registered architect.
• Metropolitan Area Planning Commission — resident of Enid for the last three years.
Applications can be completed electronically by selecting the “Apply” link provided under the Board/Commission Application tab on the City’s website at Enid.org/BoardApplication.
Information also is available in the city clerk’s office in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.