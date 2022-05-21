ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid’s estimate of its community entitlement grant funding from the federal government was just about right on the money, city staff learned this week.
Enid will receive $454,486 for its fiscal year 2021-22 allocation of Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the department announced Tuesday.
Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said he received an email with the amount several days ago.
In early April, members of the city’s CDBG Funding Commission had agreed to recommend allocating $450,455.46 to 10 community requests, a preliminary amount the commission estimated ahead of the HUD announcement.
“So we were really close,” Morris said Friday.
Members said they would’ve met again if the funding allocation had been different than expected.
Morris said he’d been handling CDBG-related communication for the last week since the city’s CDBG office coordinator’s last day on May 13. Applications for the city of Enid position will be taken until Sunday.
Morris said he suggested over email this week that the commission add the extra several thousands to Making a Difference, an Enid after-school youth nonprofit planning to launch an aviation program for middle-school students in Enid.
Making a Difference would receive just over $75,000 to acquire and renovate a building, owned by Northern Oklahoma College, to house the program.
The additional $4,000 would then equal that of Hope Outreach Ministries’ funding request for its men’s transitional housing project.
Money already was capped at 15% of the total, or around $70,000, for the four organizations requesting program-related funding. The rest of the city’s requests were all fully funded.
“It was a pretty easy decision to figure out where to put the extra $4,000,” Morris said.
Enid city commissioners still will have to approve the final CDBG recommendations before the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30 rather than June 30. Any individual contract amounts over $50,000 also will need further approval.
Morris said the city hadn’t even received an official letter from HUD yet — only the email notification.
“I don’t think it’ll be ready for an agenda item until we have some type of contract with that amount on it,” he said. “That’ll be the next step.”
CDBG entitlement funds typically must be used to support programs and activities that meet one or more of three criteria: “provide primary benefit to lower-income persons or households,” “aid in the elimination of slums or blight” or “meet other identified community development needs having a particular urgency.”
Last year, the city of Enid received $469,150 in CDBG entitlement funding from HUD.
Metropolitan cities over 50,000 people and urban counties can receive annual grants. Enid, which only became a metro city again after 2020’s census, continued receiving the funding because the city’s CDBG program began in the 1980s when it was still a metropolitan principal city.
Eight Oklahoma cities, along with Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, received $13.5 million in funding allocations, while the state of Oklahoma was allocated $14.2 million.
