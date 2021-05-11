City funding budgeting increase in expenses due to transfers for capital projects

The city of Enid’s largest funding authority is budgeting $62 million for expenses in the next fiscal year set to start in July, $7 million more than the current budget year.
That expense increase can largely be attributed to Enid Municipal Authority’s specific $6.99 million proposed increase in transfers of funding to the city’s capital project departments, city accounting manager Jennifer Smith told city commissioners during annual budget presentations Tuesday.
Most of the EMA’s operating expenses involve transfers. This year, transfers are budgeted at $32.5 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Capital improvement department will receive $2.1 million more next year in EMA transfers, for a total projected $5.4 million.
The city’s street and alley department is set to receive $3 million in transfers more next year, coming to a total projected $4.98 million.
“Our changes (between years) on this slide are totally based on projects,” Smith said during her presentation to commissioners, who heard proposals on the city’s departments and several trust authorities Tuesday.
The city’s utility maintenance department also is increasing its expenses by $200,000 to add two new positions and related supplies for concrete repair.
Capital replacement has added a new truck for those concrete repair positions.
The city is expecting a projected $55.9 million in EMA revenues, having reduced revenues by 10% due to uncertainties about COVID-19 last year.
This would bring EMA to a $7 million deficit, though its projected fund balance is being credited, Smith said.
Most of EMA’s revenue is projected to come from $20 million from water utilities, at 36%, and $17 million in sales tax revenue, at 32%.
The city is expected a $2.2 million increase in total proposed revenue from last year because of the sales tax, along with $300,000 in a buy-back of solid waste trucks occurring in July.
Police and fire department budgets
Enid Police Department administrators said they hope staffing woes would be more “back to normal” next year.
The department personnel is always funded at 100% for just over $9 million — personnel services is by far EPD’s largest department expense — but the department is currently short 25 staff members, EPD Capt. Bryan Skaggs said Tuesday.
Nine officers are set to be hired this month, and eight or nine the following month, Skaggs said.
“They’re working a lot of overtime. That doesn’t mention our events, extra security they’re working.”
The police department is funded “pretty much the same” each year, Smith said, at over $10 million in revenue.
Next year’s expenses, however, project a decrease in capital outlay expenses of around $750,000 because EPD earlier this year appropriated funds to build its new training facility.
Concrete was set to be laid this week but was delayed due to rain, Skaggs said. Walls will come up in the next few weeks.
Enid Fire Department, however, will enter the fiscal year fully staffed, budgeted for around $8 million for personnel services despite a few retirements earlier in the year, Smith said.
These expenses are tracking to be slightly higher this year because of overtime incurred because of COVID-related absences. Even if a firefighter staff member hadn’t tested for COVID, they had to be quarantined, Smith said.
EFD projects a major decrease in capital outlay, following 2021’s increase for purchasing a fire truck, Smith said.
Commissioners will hear a third presentation, this time on the city’s aforementioned capital projects departments, during another special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Stride Bank Center.
The commission presumably will vote to approve the city of Enid’s budget in its entirety May 18 during its regular meeting.
Overall, the city of Enid is proposing $169,902,217 in budgeted revenue and $179,478,369 in expenses for FY 21-22.