ENID, Okla. — The city’s longtime engineering director, who was a key figure in getting the Kaw Lake project from design to construction, will bid Enid farewell next week.
Chris Gdanski then will take over as city manager of the city of Fairview, his current hometown, where he will oversee city hall’s day-to-day operations and prepare the annual budget for the city council, as well as manage the city’s various trust authorities.
“Gonna save an hour and a half,” Gdanski said Tuesday, adding, “and no deer.”
His last day will be Dec. 17, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Gdanski was recognized for his leadership at an Enid City Commission meeting Tuesday, during which he was presented with a framed photo of the Kaw Lake project groundbreaking and a key to the city, along with a goodbye video made by the city’s communications department.
Fairview City Council began negotiations with Gdanski last month, City Clerk Melinda Gould said last week. Minutes from a Nov. 16 meeting beginning contract negotiations with him were not immediately available Wednesday, though.
As head of the Engineering Department for most of his eight years working for the city, Gdanski took on organizing and coordinating with engineering contractors the city’s massive Kaw Lake water supply project, which is beginning construction after 15 years of planning and designing.
“It’s having the staff that we have here in the Engineering Department that made this possible and made it possible for Enid to succeed,” he said.
Gilbert said city engineering staff had a transition briefing on Tuesday with the project’s two major engineering firms, construction manager at-risk Garver Engineering and design firm Garney.
“We are in very good shape with the program, and while the program is not complete, it’s well on its way,” Gilbert said.
Mayor George Pankonin, who also presented Gdanski with a mayoral coin, wished him good luck for his next endeavor.
“I think the engineering of the Kaw Lake project probably took longer than construction (will),” Pankonin said.
Gdanski’s hiring follows a recently rocky interim period for Fairview, after former city manager Jerry Eubanks resigned earlier this year.
A previous interim city manager, Sam Rauh, currently is being investigated by the city, though minutes from recent meetings do not say for what. This investigation is ongoing, according to another executive session agenda item from Tuesday’s council meeting.
After a Nov. 2 executive session, Chris Hoffman was unanimously appointed Fairview’s acting city manager, after city councilors voted to put Rauh on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
Hoffman was unable to be reached for comment about Gdanski’s hiring Wednesday.
