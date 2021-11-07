ENID, Okla. —Work repairing any more sidewalks downtown will be postponed later this month until after the new year to accommodate holiday crowds in the area, city officials said.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said construction would stop by Nov. 19 on any still-incomplete sidewalks and corner nodes along Randolph before resuming in early January.
City-contracted construction crews recently completed mill and overlay work repairing the downtown portion of the street, between Washington and 7th.
Chalk outlines on Randolph have been temporarily drawn for parking spaces and crosswalks, but Gilbert said he believes those would be painted before the 19th.
Gilbert also said city work replacing a waterline nearby at the intersection of Grand and Garriott, which began this fiscal year, will also halt before Thanksgiving and restart in January.
Work is also complete on Randolph from 26th to 30th, city engineers said during a study session update Tuesday.
Mayor George Pankonin said business owners downtown had told him they were satisfied with how fast the Randolph work went, having been nervous about the expectedly large Christmastime crowds coming to events such as Enid Lights Up the Plains and The One.
A major concern from business owners before the Randolph roadwork began, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said, was having sidewalks shut down between Thanksgiving and New Years, the biggest sales time of the year.
“In my opinion, that’s pretty much the only consideration,” Morris said. “We want to take care of our downtown business owners. We want to clean up messes and have things as presentable as possible.”
In other city engineering projects, designs for a mill and overlay are also being planned farther east on Randolph, from 7th to 17th, city engineer Murali Katta told city commissioners. Construction would begin next year, he said.
• Katta said construction would now go faster nearby on the box of Broadway and 5th. Construction had been stalled after the quantity of groundwater was more than expected, so more excavation was needed.
• Construction replacing the bridge on the 600 block of East Oklahoma near Government Springs Park North is expected to start next summer, he said.
• Katta said the newly constructed stormwater channel south of Jumbo’s on Willow would help divert water from the planned project to widen Cleveland sometime next year. The box under Cleveland would be part of the street project, which would widen the road to four lanes and add new sidewalks and trails.
• Replacing Leona Mitchell Boulevard’s waterline would go out to bid for materials in the next couple weeks, and design on the project is now complete, Katta said.
