ENID, Okla. — City of Enid court appearances for Wednesday have been suspended due to inclement weather, according to city officials.
Those with a Feb. 17 court date should appear before the municipal court judge at 2 p.m. Feb. 24, according to a city press release.
Those that need to pay fines can do so by make to City of Enid, P.O. Box 1768, Enid, OK 73702; placing payment in the city drop box in front of city administration building, 401 W. Garriott; or by going onlne to www.Enid.org/fines.
The city also announced that the Public Transit will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to inclement weather.
Trash will be picked up Wednesday as scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.