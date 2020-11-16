Enid city commissioners will vote to approve several items related to the late-October ice storm during their meeting Tuesday.
Again set for Stride Bank Center at 6:30 p.m., the meeting will see the commission consider an emergency disaster declaration allowing the city to officially respond to the cleanup, in the wake of the storm that left thousands in Enid without power and caused thousands of cubic yards of frozen tree limb debris.
The resolution authorizes the contracts for the debris removal that began earlier this month with two independent contractors — Buy Rite Services, of Enid, and Brown’s Tree Care — who had been hauling all tree limbs and brush to several drop-off sites in Enid until Nov. 13. Debris cleanup is still ongoing, though, with the city landfill and one of the sites still taking debris.
Commissioners must approve the resolution with at least five votes. They had heard initial contractor and cleanup efforts during the Nov. 3 study session the week after the ice storm.
The city has begun the half-million-dollar reimbursement process with both Oklahoma Emergency Management and FEMA, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Oct. 26 declared a disaster emergency that ran through Nov. 9 for 47 counties statewide, including Garfield County. Stitt declared another on Friday for an initial 13, not including Garfield, set to be expanded once more reports are made in the coming weeks, Gilbert said. The president must declare a state of emergency for the state (and its counties) to qualify for federal disaster relief from FEMA.
Commissioners, as Enid Municipal Authority, will vote to increase the EMA’s solid waste department’s budget by $600,000 as part of this debris cleanup.
The commission also will be presented and discuss a new city of Enid flag, as well as approve appointments to four city boards, including Vance Development Authority, ADA Access Board, the board of directors for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, and Public Arts Commission of Enid.
The commission also will vote to approve a proclamation from Mayor George Pankonin declaring Nov. 28 as “Small Business Saturday.”
After hearing an update on the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Project during the prior 5 p.m. study session, commissioners in the regular meeting will vote to take, appropriate and condemn two tracts of land in Garfield County for the pipeline.
The commission also will consider going into executive session to discuss mediation held in July with Koch Fertilizer Enid over a pending dispute, then take possible action.
